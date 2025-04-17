National Basketball Association
2025 NBA playoffs: Prop bets, unique wagers to make
Updated Apr. 18, 2025 3:07 p.m. ET

The first round of the NBA playoffs are set to begin on Saturday, April 19th— and bettors are taking advantage of the different odds available across multiple sportsbooks.

Here's a selection of unique prop bets being offered at DraftKings Sportsbook, with odds as of April 18th.

Conference to win NBA Finals

Western conference: -120 (bet $10 to win $18.33 total)
Eastern conference: +110 (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Division to win NBA Finals

Northwest division: +145 (bet $10 to win $24.50 total) 
Atlantic division: +165 (bet $10 to win $26.50 total)
Pacific division: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)
Central division: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)
Southwest division: +6500 (bet $10 to win$660 total)
Southeast division: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

First time NBA Finals winner (Magic, Pacers, Timberwolves, Clippers, Grizzlies)

Yes: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)
No: -2500 (bet $10 to win $10.40 total)

State to win NBA Finals

Field: -575 (bet $10 to win $11.74 total)
California: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total) 
New York: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)
Texas: +7000 (bet $10 to win $710 total)
Florida: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Play-in tournament specials

Any play-in team to reach the second round: -250 ((bet $10 to win $14 total)
Any play-in team to reach the conference finals: +155 (bet $10 to win $25.50 total) 
Any play-in team to reach the NBA Finals: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)
Any play-in team to win the NBA Finals: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Celtics to win three consecutive championships (2024, 2025, 2026)

Yes: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)
No: -1000 (bet $10 to win $11 total)

