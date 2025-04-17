2025 NBA playoffs: Prop bets, unique wagers to make
The first round of the NBA playoffs are set to begin on Saturday, April 19th— and bettors are taking advantage of the different odds available across multiple sportsbooks.
Here's a selection of unique prop bets being offered at DraftKings Sportsbook, with odds as of April 18th.
Conference to win NBA Finals
Western conference: -120 (bet $10 to win $18.33 total)
Eastern conference: +110 (bet $10 to win $20 total)
Division to win NBA Finals
Northwest division: +145 (bet $10 to win $24.50 total)
Atlantic division: +165 (bet $10 to win $26.50 total)
Pacific division: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)
Central division: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)
Southwest division: +6500 (bet $10 to win$660 total)
Southeast division: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)
First time NBA Finals winner (Magic, Pacers, Timberwolves, Clippers, Grizzlies)
Yes: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)
No: -2500 (bet $10 to win $10.40 total)
State to win NBA Finals
Field: -575 (bet $10 to win $11.74 total)
California: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)
New York: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)
Texas: +7000 (bet $10 to win $710 total)
Florida: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)
Play-in tournament specials
Any play-in team to reach the second round: -250 ((bet $10 to win $14 total)
Any play-in team to reach the conference finals: +155 (bet $10 to win $25.50 total)
Any play-in team to reach the NBA Finals: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)
Any play-in team to win the NBA Finals: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)
Celtics to win three consecutive championships (2024, 2025, 2026)
Yes: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)
No: -1000 (bet $10 to win $11 total)
Check out other NBA playoff betting stories:
- Playoff odds tracker
- Expert predictions
- Big bets report
- Conference finals MVP odds
- Conference finals matchup odds
- NBA Championship title odds
Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!
-
Chalky championship runs — a new trend or classic fool's gold?
Stay at Duke or go to the NBA? Where Cooper Flagg stands with his decision
2025 NBA playoff bracket, picture: Updated Schedule, scores
-
2025 NBA playoffs: LeBron and Luka, the Celtics and more storylines to watch
Bucks' Damian Lillard is off blood-thinning medication and cleared for full basketball activity
2025 NBA playoff odds: Colin Cowherd's 4 bold first-round predictions
-
2025 NBA Play-In Tournament: Bracket, schedule, standings, rules
2025 NBA Draft early entry tracker: Duke's Kon Knueppel declares
Warriors vs. Rockets: Playoff series schedule, scores from this season
How Steph Curry mastered the flow state
-
Chalky championship runs — a new trend or classic fool's gold?
Stay at Duke or go to the NBA? Where Cooper Flagg stands with his decision
2025 NBA playoff bracket, picture: Updated Schedule, scores
-
2025 NBA playoffs: LeBron and Luka, the Celtics and more storylines to watch
Bucks' Damian Lillard is off blood-thinning medication and cleared for full basketball activity
2025 NBA playoff odds: Colin Cowherd's 4 bold first-round predictions
-
2025 NBA Play-In Tournament: Bracket, schedule, standings, rules
2025 NBA Draft early entry tracker: Duke's Kon Knueppel declares
Warriors vs. Rockets: Playoff series schedule, scores from this season