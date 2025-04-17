National Basketball Association 2025 NBA playoffs: Prop bets, unique wagers to make Updated Apr. 18, 2025 3:07 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The first round of the NBA playoffs are set to begin on Saturday, April 19th— and bettors are taking advantage of the different odds available across multiple sportsbooks.

Here's a selection of unique prop bets being offered at DraftKings Sportsbook, with odds as of April 18th.

Conference to win NBA Finals

Western conference: -120 (bet $10 to win $18.33 total)

Eastern conference: +110 (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Division to win NBA Finals

Northwest division: +145 (bet $10 to win $24.50 total)

Atlantic division: +165 (bet $10 to win $26.50 total)

Pacific division: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Central division: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Southwest division: +6500 (bet $10 to win$660 total)

Southeast division: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

First time NBA Finals winner (Magic, Pacers, Timberwolves, Clippers, Grizzlies)

Yes: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

No: -2500 (bet $10 to win $10.40 total)

State to win NBA Finals

Field: -575 (bet $10 to win $11.74 total)

California: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

New York: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Texas: +7000 (bet $10 to win $710 total)

Florida: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Play-in tournament specials

Any play-in team to reach the second round: -250 ((bet $10 to win $14 total)

Any play-in team to reach the conference finals: +155 (bet $10 to win $25.50 total)

Any play-in team to reach the NBA Finals: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Any play-in team to win the NBA Finals: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Celtics to win three consecutive championships (2024, 2025, 2026)

Yes: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

No: -1000 (bet $10 to win $11 total)

