National Basketball Association 2025 NBA playoff odds: Tatum, SGA favored to win conference finals MVP awards Updated Apr. 17, 2025 9:32 a.m. ET

The official NBA playoffs tip off on April 19.

For now, bettors are diving into the odds for which team will win it all, which squads will face off in conference finals and more.

Speaking of conference finals, there's another market that might pique fans' interest and that's conference finals MVP.

While we're still weeks away from the matchups being set in each conference, it's never too early to find a couple of players to back in this spot.

Let's take a look at the odds as of April 16 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

2025 Eastern Conference Finals MVP

Jayson Tatum, Celtics: +130 (bet $10 to win $23 total)

Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers: +370 (bet $10 to win $47 total)

Kristaps Porziņģis, Celtics: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Jaylen Brown, Celtics: +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)

Jalen Brunson, Knicks: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Evan Mobley, Cavaliers: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Darius Garland, Cavaliers: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Karl-Anthony Towns, Knicks: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

2025 Western Conference Finals MVP

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)

Stephen Curry, Warriors: +950 (bet $10 to win $105 total)

Luka Dončić, Lakers: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Nikola Jokić, Nuggets: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

LeBron James, Lakers: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Kawhi Leonard, Clippers: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Jalen Williams, Thunder: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Last year, Jaylen Brown edged out Jayson Tatum for Eastern Conference Finals MVP. It actually resulted in a bad beat for bettors who had backed the favorite Tatum, as Brown's odds shifted during the final game of Boston's series against the Pacers.

In the Western Conference, Luka Dončić earned WCF MVP honors in 2024, as he led his Mavericks to a 4-1 series victory over Minnesota. In that series, Dončić averaged 32.4 points, 9.6 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game.

The Eastern Conference (Larry Bird Trophy) and Western Conference (Earvin "Magic" Johnson Trophy) finals MVP awards have been in existence since 2022.

In the East, Tatum won it in 2022, Jimmy Butler won in 2023, and as mentioned, Brown won last year. Out West, Steph Curry won in 2022, Nikola Jokić won in 2023, and Dončić last season.

