National Basketball Association 2025 Big Bets report: Bettor turns $200 into $290k on 6-leg parlay Published May. 9, 2025 2:30 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The big story lately around betting on NBA playoff odds is the unparalleled success of second-round underdogs — not just covering the point spread, but winning games outright.

Underdogs went 6-0 straight up (SU) and against the spread (ATS) in the first six games of the second round. That included the Indiana Pacers going 2-0 on the road against Cleveland, and even more stunningly, the New York Knicks doing likewise against the defending champion Boston Celtics.

For bettors unfazed by firing on ‘dogs, it was lucrative.

Read on for more on a couple fun parlay payouts, along with other notable bets, unique wins and major wagers — winners and losers alike — tied to NBA playoffs betting.

Every 'Dog Has Its Day

A FanDuel Sportsbook customer wanted to see how far $2 could go in the NBA playoffs. So the bettor placed a four-team moneyline parlay on:

Nuggets +700 vs. Thunder in Game 1

Pacers +320 vs. Cavaliers in Game 2

Warriors +245 vs. Timberwolves in Game 1

Knicks +385 vs. Celtics in Game 2

An Aaron Gordon final-second 3-pointer gave Denver a 121-119 victory. Then Tyrese Haliburton clinched leg 2 of that parlay, also on a final-seconds 3-pointer, as Indiana beat Cleveland 120-119.

ADVERTISEMENT

Golden State saw Steph Curry (hamstring) exit in the first half of Game 1 vs. Minnesota. But the Warriors went on to a 99-88 upset victory. And New York, for the second straight game vs. Boston, rallied from a 20-point second-half deficit for a shocking 91-90 win.

Add those all up, and you’ve got odds of +56121 — or, in easier-to-digest terms, about 561/1. So two bucks became $1,124. It’s not an eye-popping five- or six-figure payout, but you can’t argue with that kind of ROI.

Similarly, another FanDuel customer put together this four-leg moneyline parlay:

Knicks +300 vs. Celtics in Game 1

Nuggets +380 vs. Thunder in Game 1

Pacers +340 vs. Cavs in Game 2

Warriors +245 vs. T-Wolves in Game 1

Those odds added up to +20945 (about 290/1). The beauty of this wager? The customer used a $2 bonus bet. So it was a free ride that turned into $580.91.

Another Parlay Partay

Another FanDuel Sportsbook customer mixed up some MLB, NHL and NBA for a massive six-figure win. On Monday, the bettor put $200 on the following six-leg moneyline parlay:

Odds on that parlay were a hefty +72599, or about 726/1. But the bettor also utilized a profit-boost offer, doubling the odds to a huge +145216, or about 1,452/1.

All six legs delivered, including the Knicks with their 20-point comeback and the Nuggets with their buzzer-beater. So the bettor pocketed a huge profit of $290,432 (total payout $290,632).

That’s a life-changing $200 wager.

Busted by Boston

In Game 1 of the Knicks-Celtics series. Boston was an 8.5-point home favorite. That translated to -310 on the moneyline, so oddsmakers were solidly in the Celtics’ corner to at least win the game.

But as alluded to above, Boston blew a 20-point lead and lost 108-105 in overtime. Still, surely there was no chance the Celtics would go 0-2 at home to open the series, right?

One DraftKings customer certainly felt that way. The Celtics were even bigger moneyline favorites in Game 2, at -520, and the bettor put $75,000 on Boston, to potentially profit $14,423 (total payout $89,423).

And we all know what happened. Boston blew another 20-point lead and lost 91-90. The slimmest of margins was the difference between a $14,423 win and a $75,000 loss.

Save-The-Day Parlay

Fanatics Sportsbook is gaining a following via its Fair Play policy. Initially instituted during this NBA regular season, the policy allowed for refunds on player prop bets if said player exited the game in the first quarter.

The policy also extended to parlays that included player props. For example, if you had a four-leg parlay that included a player prop, and that player got hurt in the first quarter and didn’t return, then the parlay would drop to three legs, rather than being graded as a loser.

For the postseason, Fanatics expanded the policy to include the entire first half. And it paid out huge in Tuesday’s Game 1 between the Warriors and Timberwolves.

On Tuesday, a Fanatics customer put together a Champions League soccer/NBA playoffs four-leg parlay. It was a sizable bet of $5,000 on:

Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal Over 2.5 shots on target vs. Inter Milan

Barcelona vs. Inter Milan playing to a draw in 90 minutes plus injury time

Warriors moneyline vs. Timberwolves

Steph Curry 28+ points vs. Timberwolves

In a wild Barcelona-Inter Milan semifinal showdown, the two teams played to a 3-3 draw in 90 minutes plus injury time. Inter Milan went on to win 4-3 in overtime, and Barca’s Yamal went Over on shots on target.

However, in the Warriors’ 99-88 Game 1 upset of the T-Wolves, Curry left four minutes into the second quarter. Curry already had 13 points, but wouldn’t return.

With Fanatics’ Fair Play rule, though, that leg of the parlay was removed. Granted, so too were the long-shot odds of +9240 (about 92/1). But the remaining three legs still paid out at about 44/1.

So the bettor profited $219,773.09, for a total payout of $224,773.09. Quite a save on a soccer/hoops parlay.

I Like Big Bets and I Cannot Lie

NBA playoff odds have drawn an assortment of major wagers over the past week or so. As noted above, a Celtics backer took a $75,000 beating on Game 2 vs. the Knicks.

A larger major wager is on the line tonight, at Caesars Sportsbook: $200,000 on Cavaliers moneyline -145 in Game 3 vs. the Pacers. Cleveland, stunningly already down 2-0 in the series, is desperate for a win at Indiana.

If the Cavs get there, then the bettor profits $137,931 (total payout $337,931). But it’ll take a favorite beating back that underdog trend. As noted above, the ‘dogs started out the second round 6-0 SU and ATS and are still 6-2 SU and ATS.

Another notable big bet at Caesars:

$105,000 Timberwolves -10.5 (-105) vs. Warriors in Game 2. Minnesota rolled 117-93, and the bettor profited $100,000 (total payout $205,000).

As always, keep in mind that these big bets are often made by high-roller customers who can absorb such a loss. Regular Joes and Janes like you and me cannot.

And as for those parlays? Well, as they say: Parlays are a bookmakers’ best friend.

So keep it reasonable. Never bet more than you can afford to lose.

Patrick Everson is a sports betting analyst for FOX Sports and senior reporter for VegasInsider.com. He is a distinguished journalist in the national sports betting space. He’s based in Las Vegas, where he enjoys golfing in 110-degree heat. Follow him on X: @PatrickE_Vegas.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share