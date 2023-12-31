National Basketball Association 2023-24 NBA odds: Thunder's Mark Daigneault is Coach of the Year favorite Published Dec. 31, 2023 7:06 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

A former student manager for the UConn Huskies men's basketball team has the shortest odds to win pro basketball's highest coaching honor.

Mark Daigneault, in his third season as coach of the Oklahoma City Thunder, is the betting favorite to win NBA Coach of the Year.

Daigneault's odds are +140 (bet $10 to win $24 total), as his Thunder are tied for second place in the Western Conference.

The Thunder's preseason odds to win the NBA title were +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total). Those odds now sit at +2800.

Second on the oddsboard is Minnesota Timberwolves coach Chris Finch at +230 (bet $10 to win $33 total).

Finch's Timberwolves are atop the Western Conference standings, 2.5 games ahead of Daigneault's Thunder as of New Year's Eve.

Here's a look at the odds for coach of the year and insight from FOX Sports NBA writer Ric Bucher.

NBA COACH OF THE YEAR ODDS: *

Mark Daigneault, Thunder: +140 (bet $10 to win $24 total)

Chris Finch, Timberwolves: +230 (bet $10 to win $33 total)

Jamahl Mosley, Magic: +470 (bet $10 to win $57 total)

Nick Nurse, 76ers: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Joe Mazzulla, Celtics: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Tyronn Lue, Clippers: +2700 (bet $10 to win $280 total)

Ime Udoka, Rockets: +2700 (bet $10 to win $280 total)

Rick Carlisle, Pacers: +3400 (bet $10 to win $350 total)

Willie Green, Pelicans: +4200 (bet $10 to win $430 total)

* odds as of 12/31/2023

Daigneault, 38, started his coaching career as an assistant at Holy Cross from 2007-10 before taking an assistant coaching job with the Florida Gators (2010-14).

He coached the Oklahoma City Blue, the Thunder's G League affiliate, from 2014-19 before joining the Thunder as an assistant coach in 2019-20.

FOX Sports NBA analyst Ric Bucher said he isn't surprised by Daigneault's success with the Thunder.

"I said the Thunder would be a lock to make the playoffs, and I'd certainly double down on that," Bucher said recently.

