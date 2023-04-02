NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Owners 400 live updates: Top moments from Richmond Raceway Published Apr. 2, 2023 3:05 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The NASCAR Cup Series' April schedule kicks off Sunday with the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway, and we've got you covered with all the action from start to finish, exclusively on FS1 and the FOX Sports App!

NASCAR returns to Richmond, Virginia to begin three consecutive weeks of short-track racing. Drivers will race 400 laps around the .75-mile paved oval track, covering a total of 300 miles in Sunday's showdown.

The race is made up of an 80-lap opening stage, followed by 155 laps in the second stage and 165 in the third and final stage. The Toyota Owners 400 marks the 133rd Cup race hosted by Richmond Raceway in the series’ history.

Tyler Reddick enters the weekend with momentum on his side after picking up his first win of the season and his first Cup win since moving to 23XI Racing in the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix last Sunday at the Circuits of the Americas.

Here are the top moments!

Setting the stage

The green flag is set to drop at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Ahead of the action, FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass broke down what to watch for in Sunday's race.

Alex Bowman is on the pole after qualifying was rained out Saturday. Bowman has a win at Richmond in 13 Cup starts.

Stay tuned for updates!

