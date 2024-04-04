NASCAR Cup Series
Ray Evernham details in-race argument with Jeff Gordon on 'Kevin Harvick's Happy Hour'
NASCAR Cup Series

Ray Evernham details in-race argument with Jeff Gordon on 'Kevin Harvick's Happy Hour'

Published Apr. 4, 2024 2:50 p.m. ET

NASCAR Hall of Famers Ray Evernham and Jeff Gordon had a legendary run together, with the former as crew chief and the latter behind the wheel. That said, any great tandem has its bumpy moments — and funny anecdotes.

Evernham shared a story with Kevin Harvick on "Kevin Harvick's Happy Hour" about when he and Gordon got heated on the radio during a race.

"We had a little blowout on the radio at Vegas, and it was kind of funny because we couldn't stay angry," Evernham said. "Like, after the race, he'd come in, and he'd look at me like a kid, like my little brother, and I would laugh, or he would laugh, so we would just start laughing. But that day, the Tauruses were kicking our butt. … We weren't used to that, and we're back there running like 11th. He's screaming this, that and oh my God, and I said, 'OK, then come in, and we'll pit.' [He says] ‘We can't pit. You know if we pit, we'll go a lap down.' I said, 'Well, then shut up and drive it because I can't run alongside it and fix it.' And then he didn't say another word to me. 

"Afterward, I just laughed at him. I was like, ‘Bud, what do you want to do? They kicked out butt. We got beat. We didn't make a top-10 today.'"

ADVERTISEMENT

Gordon finished his career with 93 wins (third in NASCAR history) and four Cup Series championships (1995, 1997, 1998 and 2001), putting him fourth all time. Three of those championships came with Evernham as his crew chief at Hendrick Motorsports; the two were partners in the Cup Series from 1992 to 1999.

The truth behind a car that was so fast NASCAR banned it

The truth behind a car that was so fast NASCAR banned it

Evernham became a team owner in 2000 and later helped re-introduce Dodge cars to NASCAR. He sold majority ownership of "Evernham Motorsports" in 2007 and later returned to Hendrick Motorsports as a consultant for its competition department in 2014.

Gordon is now the Vice Chairman of Hendrick Motorsports, a position he has held since 2021. In-between his final race in the Cup Series (2016) and his new endeavor at Hendrick Motorsports, Gordon was a color commentator for NASCAR on FOX.

Evernham was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2018, with Gordon following him in 2019.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
NASCAR Cup Series
Jeff Gordon
share
Get more from NASCAR Cup Series Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: NASCAR fines Xfinity driver Joey Gase for tossing bumper at Dawson Cram's car

NASCAR fines Xfinity driver Joey Gase for tossing bumper at Dawson Cram's car

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsNFL Free Agent Tracker Image NFL Free Agent TrackerCopa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaUEFA Euro 2024 Image UEFA Euro 2024NBA Playoff Picture Image NBA Playoff PictureMarch Madness Odds Image March Madness Odds
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes