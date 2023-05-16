NASCAR Cup Series NASCAR Power Rankings: William Byron pushes for top spot after third win Updated May. 16, 2023 2:47 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Kyle Larson remains on top of the power rankings this week as he nearly won the race at Darlington Raceway before his late-race tangle with Ross Chastain. It's back-to-back races where Larson was leading in the waning moments of the race before coming up short.

William Byron makes the biggest jump thanks to his win on Sunday. And joining the list this week ... Brad Keselowski.

In this week's summary of each driver, we'll take a look at their All-Star history going into the event this weekend at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

1. Kyle Larson (Last week: 1)

Larson is a two-time winner of the All-Star race, capturing it in 2019 and 2021 — and obviously did it with two different teams (Chip Ganassi Racing and Hendrick Motorsports). He is the only repeat winner in the last 10 All-Star races. In 2019, he made it into the All-Star race by advancing through the Open. He is the only driver to advance through the Open and win the main event since 2009.

2. William Byron (LW: 5)

Byron has made four All-Star starts, including two where he qualified through the Open. His best finish is seventh. With three wins already this year, he should be primed to have his best All-Star finish.

3. Ross Chastain (LW: 2)

Chastain has just two All-Star starts, and he has finishes of 18th and 22nd. He did make the 2021 All-Star race by winning a stage in the Open. Like Byron, he is poised for his first All-Star race where he could be a strong contender for the win.

4. Martin Truex Jr. (LW: 6)

Truex has made 12 All-Star race starts with a best of second in 2010. He has two top-10s in his last seven All-Star starts. Maybe this is the year when his luck will change in the event.

5. Kyle Busch (LW: 7)

Busch has led more laps (324) than any other driver in All-Star race competition. He has one win (2017), six top-fives and 11 top-10s in 17 starts in the All-Star race. In addition to that one win, Busch was second in 2011 and 2020.

6. Christopher Bell (LW: 3)

Bell has just two starts in the All-Star race — an 11th-place finish in 2011 and a 10th-place finish in 2022. His crew chief, Adam Stevens, does have a win, in 2017 with Kyle Busch.

7. Denny Hamlin (LW: 4)

Hamlin won the 2015 All-Star race, his only win in 16 career starts in the race. He has six top-fives and 11 top-10s in the event. He was second in the race last year when he argued he should have won as there was a question whether Ryan Blaney had hooked up his window net properly after he had prematurely unhooked it thinking the race was over.

8. Kevin Harvick (LW: 9)

Harvick has two wins in the All-Star race, and they came 11 years apart — in 2007 and 2018. He also has the most runner-up finishes in All-Star history with four. This will be his 23rd All-Star race, the most of any active driver. He is retiring after this season, putting him one start short of the most all-time as Mark Martin has the record with 24 All-Star starts.

9. Chase Elliott (LW: 10)

Elliott has seven All-Star starts and captured the 2020 race when it was held at Bristol Motor Speedway. He has three top-fives and five top-10s in those seven starts.

10. Brad Keselowski (LW: NR)

Keselowski has finished second in three All-Star races (2012, 2016, 2021) but has yet to earn a win in 14 career starts in the race. He has nine top-10s and lots of heartbreak. Only three drivers have more All-Star starts without a win than Keselowski.

On the verge: Ryan Blaney, Chris Buescher, Joey Logano, Tyler Reddick, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Bubba Wallace

Bob Pockrass covers NASCAR for FOX Sports. He has spent decades covering motorsports, including the past 30 Daytona 500s, with stints at ESPN, Sporting News, NASCAR Scene magazine and The (Daytona Beach) News-Journal. Follow him on Twitter @bobpockrass, and sign up for the FOX Sports NASCAR Newsletter with Bob Pockrass.

