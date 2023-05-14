NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 highlights: William Byron wins at Darlington Raceway Updated May. 14, 2023 7:05 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The NASCAR Cup Series ' May schedule continued Sunday with the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway, and we had you covered with all the action from start to finish, exclusively on FS1 and the FOX Sports app!

NASCAR's top stars battled it out over 293 laps on the iconic 1.366-mile egg-shaped asphalt speedway — NASCAR's original superspeedway — in South Carolina in the 13th race of the 2023 Cup Series season. And it was William Byron who came out on top, winning his third race of the season.

It marked one of the most highly anticipated races on this year's schedule, as NASCAR is set to honor its 75 greatest drivers during a throwback weekend at Darlington, more affectionately known as "The Lady in Black." Many drivers in Sunday's field ran retro paint schemes as a way to honor past greats, such as Richard Petty and Bobby Allison.

Racing legends Ricky Craven and Kurt Busch served as Sunday's honorary starters and NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett served as the honorary pace car driver, while four great drivers were guest analysts for FS1's broadcast: Richard and Kyle Petty in Stage 1, Carl Edwards in Stage 2 and Bill Elliott in Stage 3.

You can find a full list of winners so far this year, as well as the season's remaining schedule here.

Here are the top moments!

Setting the stage

Ahead of the action, FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass broke down what and who to watch out for in Sunday's race.

The green flag dropped at 3 p.m. ET.

This is NASCAR 75

30 of the best 75 drivers ever, including Kyle Petty, Richard Petty, Carl Edwards and Bill Elliott in NASCAR history assembled together on the Darlington Stage for one of the sport's greatest photos.

And just look at this starting command.

Green = go!

And they're off in Darlington!

Hold the phone

The first caution of the day was called just a few minutes into the race, after a suspected fluid was detected on the track.

Bubba Wallace was forced to pit early on with a mechanical issue.

Winner after 1

Martin Truex Jr. cruised to a Stage 1 win, taking control of things with two stages to drive. It was Truex Jr.'s 57th stage win of his career.

Overtaken!

Ross Chastain passed Truex Jr. with a nifty maneuver to get around the previous leader, and he held on to the advantage to win Stage 2.

Look out!

Caution flags waved to end the stage after Truex Jr. collided with a wall, and spun out of control. Truex Jr. droppedto the 10th spot after the spin-out.

Another one

More carnage ensued, this time involving nine cars as several drivers towards the front of the race sustained damage.

Gotta pit

Chastain's lead was surmounted by a pair of drivers after he pulled over for a quick pit stop midway through the final stage.

Flag on the play

Another caution flag went up in a multi-car crash, as drivers were forced to ease off the pedals down the stretch.

Winner winner!

It was Byron who stayed the course in the last few laps after seizing control of the race, collecting his third victory in 13 starts. It was an emotionally win for Byron and his crew, and he broke out some awesome donuts in celebration.

