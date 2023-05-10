NASCAR Cup Series
NASCAR Cup Series throwback paint schemes for Darlington
The official NASCAR throwback weekend at Darlington is upon us, and that means an opportunity for drivers to celebrate legends of the past. 

Here are some of the coolest throwback paint schemes slated to be on the track Sunday for the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Speedway.

Chase Elliott's tribute to his dad

Ross Chastain delivering like Dale Jarrett

Aric Almirola channels Dale Jr.

Christopher Bell's Matt Kenseth lookalike 

Kyle Larson's Tony Stewart replica 

Daniel Suarez bringing back a Ricky Rudd classic

Kevin Harvick's throwback that wasn't

Chase Briscoe's nod to the boss

Ryan Blaney honors his hero

Ty Gibbs's ride looking like Bobby Labonte's 

Harrison Burton sporting his dad's former scheme

Erik Jones channels The King

Ryan Preece honors his father

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s Dale Jarrett-inspired ride

Noah Gragson's nod to Jimmie Johnson

Todd Gilliland's Elton Sawyer replica 

Alex Bowman's spotter gets some love

Bonus: Here are some other unique paint schemes from the Cup and Xfinity series this season.

Erik Jones enters the Jungle

Daniel Suarez x Pitbull 

Tyler Reddick's race for a good cause

Riley Herbst's Ken Block tribute

Ty Dillon throwing back to Martin Truex Jr.'s ride

