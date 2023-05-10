NASCAR Cup Series throwback paint schemes for Darlington
The official NASCAR throwback weekend at Darlington is upon us, and that means an opportunity for drivers to celebrate legends of the past.
Here are some of the coolest throwback paint schemes slated to be on the track Sunday for the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Speedway.
Chase Elliott's tribute to his dad
Ross Chastain delivering like Dale Jarrett
Aric Almirola channels Dale Jr.
Christopher Bell's Matt Kenseth lookalike
Kyle Larson's Tony Stewart replica
Daniel Suarez bringing back a Ricky Rudd classic
Kevin Harvick's throwback that wasn't
Chase Briscoe's nod to the boss
Ryan Blaney honors his hero
Ty Gibbs's ride looking like Bobby Labonte's
Harrison Burton sporting his dad's former scheme
Erik Jones channels The King
Ryan Preece honors his father
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s Dale Jarrett-inspired ride
Noah Gragson's nod to Jimmie Johnson
Todd Gilliland's Elton Sawyer replica
Alex Bowman's spotter gets some love
Bonus: Here are some other unique paint schemes from the Cup and Xfinity series this season.
Erik Jones enters the Jungle
Daniel Suarez x Pitbull
Tyler Reddick's race for a good cause
Riley Herbst's Ken Block tribute
Ty Dillon throwing back to Martin Truex Jr.'s ride
