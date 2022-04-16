NASCAR odds: How to bet the Food City dirt track race

NASCAR Cup Series
Bettors looking to hit pay dirt can do so Sunday at NASCAR's Food City race, which will take place on a dirt track at Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee.

The NASCAR Cup Series race will be on dirt instead of asphalt, presenting plenty of challenges for drivers, pit crews, crew chiefs and bettors alike.

Here are the drivers' odds to win the Food City race (7 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX):

Kyle Larson +650 (bet $10 to win $75)
Christopher Bell +800 (bet $10 to win $90)
Joey Logano +800 (bet $10 to win $90)
Chase Elliott +1000 (bet $10 to win $110)
William Byron +1200 (bet $10 to win $130)
Martin Truex Jr. +1400 (bet $10 to win $150)
Tyler Reddick +1400 (bet $10 to win $150)
Chase Briscoe +1400 (bet $10 to win $150)
Alex Bowman +1400 (bet $10 to win $150)
Ryan Blaney +1600 (bet $10 to win $170)

Kyle Busch +1600 (bet $10 to win $170)
Denny Hamlin +1600 (bet $10 to win $170)
Daniel Suarez +2000 (bet $10 to win $210)
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +2500 (bet $10 to win $260)
Bubba Wallace +3000 (bet $10 to win $310)
Kevin Harvick +3500 (bet $10 to win $360)
Ross Chastain +3500 (bet $10 to win $360)
Brad Keselowski +3500 (bet $10 to win $360)
Erik Jones +4000 (bet $10 to win $410)
Austin Cindric +4000 (bet $10 to win $410)

Austin Dillon +5000 (bet $10 to win $510)
Kurt Busch +5000 (bet $10 to win $510)
Aric Almirola +5000 (bet $10 to win $510)
Chris Buescher +6000 (bet $10 to win $610)
Michael McDowell +6000 (bet $10 to win $610)
Ty Dillon +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010)
Cole Custer +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510)
Justin Haley +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510)
Todd Gilliland +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510)
Harrison Burton +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510)

Justin Allgaier +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010)
Noah Gragson +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010)
Corey Lajoie +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010)
Cody Ware +100000 (bet $10 to win $10,010)
Josh Williams +100000 (bet $10 to win $10,010)
JJ Yeley +100000 (bet $10 to win $10,010)

NASCAR switched this year's dirt track race to a night event, with the goal of minimizing the amount of dust the drivers encounter, FOX Sports NASCAR writer Bob Pockrass wrote.

The race will be NASCAR's first event on Easter since the 1989 race at Richmond Raceway won by Rusty Wallace.

FOX Bet sports trader AJ Devine said a driver's experience will be a key on a dirt track.

Kurt Busch, Martin Truex Jr., Joey Logano, Tyler Reddick and Kyle Larson look ahead to the Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway and the various challenges it presents.
"Any time there’s a race on a more unique track like this one, it’s going to be a good idea to see who has experience racing under those conditions," Devine explained. "Right now, we have Kyle Larson as the favorite at +650 which should not be a surprise considering his history on dirt tracks. Right behind him is Joey Logano, the winner last season, at +800."

Given the unpredictable nature of racing on a dirt track, Devine has a pick for bettors looking for a driver with longer odds than Larson, Logano and Christopher Bell (also +800). 

"If you’re looking for more of a longshot, I’d consider taking a flyer on Martin Truex Jr at +1400," Devine said. "He started off this race strong last year, winning stage one. If it weren’t for a flat tire later in the race he could have been in contention down the stretch."

Larson has 12.98% of the bets and 34.52% of the stake at FOX Bet.

PICK: Martin Truex Jr. (+1400 at FOX Bet)

