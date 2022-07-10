NASCAR Cup Series NASCAR Quaker State 400: Top moments from Atlanta Motor Speedway 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The NASCAR Cup Series July schedule continues Sunday with the Quaker State 400 from Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Georgia.

It's a 260-lap race, and Kurt Busch won last year's contest, which returned in 2021 after a 10-year hiatus.

Here are the top moments from the race!

Off and racing

As pole winner Chase Elliott took the early lead, Denny Hamlin and Ross Chastain are getting scrappy in the middle of the pack.

Pushing and shoving

Alex Bowman gave Elliot a bit of a shove at the end of Stage 1, but it didn't seem to faze Elliot as he remained in the lead.

Ryan Blaney passed Elliot to take the lead, but thanks to a big push from Bowman, Elliot regained the lead shortly after.

Taking the stage

Elliott wins Stage 1!

Stage 2 has started!

Tyler Reddick roared in front at the start of Stage 2, capitalizing when several drivers pitted during the stage break.

A few showers were in the area, but no weather delay is imminent.

Big crash!

Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Larson, Austin Dillon, and a few others were involved in a pretty big crash, with Dillon being knocked out of the race.

