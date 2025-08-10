NASCAR Cup Series NASCAR Power Rankings: Christopher Bell Returns After Strong Watkins Glen Run Published Aug. 12, 2025 1:27 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Shane van Gisbergen has won four consecutive road-course races. If there were road-course power rankings, he undoubtedly would be No. 1.

Shane Van Gisbergen celebrates after winning the Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen

But these rankings take into account previous races and variety. And that keeps Ryan Blaney, who won the pole and finished sixth this past weekend at Watkins Glen, at the top spot.

Here are the Cup power rankings going into this weekend’s race at Richmond:

Dropped out: Alex Bowman (Last Week: 10)

On the verge: Bowman, Chris Buescher, Austin Cindric, Joey Logano, Tyler Reddick, Shane van Gisbergen

10. Brad Keselowski (Last Week: 9)

Keselowski had a bad day in 31st. But the RFK Racing driver stays on this list with seven top 10s in his last 12 races.

Brad Keselowski makes a pit stop during the NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen

9. Ryan Preece (Last Week: 7)

Preece was 13th at Watkins Glen. That's not too bad for Preece on a road course. The RFK Racing driver has seven top 10s in his last 13 starts.

8. Chase Elliott (Last Week: 6)

After a stretch of four top fives in five races, Elliott has finishes of sixth, 13th, 14th and most recently 26th at Watkins Glen. If the Hendrick driver is not good at Richmond, it might be time to wonder if he could be a championship contender.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chase Elliott waves to fans as he walks onstage during driver intros prior to Watkins Glen

7. Christopher Bell (Last Week: Not Ranked)

Bell finished second to SVG at Watkins Glen. It was his third top 10 in his last five races, a sign the Joe Gibbs Racing driver is starting to shake slump.

6. Bubba Wallace (Last Week: 8)

Wallace finished eighth at Watkins Glen, and a top 10 on a road course for the 23XI Racing driver is a solid day. It was his fourth consecutive top 10 finish (more specifically, top eight).

Bubba Wallace waves to fans as he walks on stage during driver intros prior to the NASCAR Cup race at Watkins Glen

5. Kyle Larson (Last Week: 3)

Larson had a brake issue and caboosed the field in 39th. Larson has finishes of 28th or worse in three of the last five races, but the Hendrick driver's other two finishes were top-five results.

4. Denny Hamlin (Last Week: 2)

Hamlin at one point tangled with Kyle Busch and finished 25th at the Glen. Much like Larson, he has been feast or famine lately, with four finishes of 20th or worse in his last 10 races, but the other six finishes for the JGR driver included two wins, a second, two thirds and a fourth.

Denny Hamlin drives up the front straight at Watkins Glen

3. Chase Briscoe (Last Week: 5)

Briscoe was a solid fifth at Watkins Glen for his fourth top-five finish in his last five starts. The other three finishes for the JGR driver in that stretch were all second-place results.

2. William Byron (Last Week: 4)

Byron finished fourth at Watkins Glen and now has a somewhat comfortable lead (42 points) as he battles Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott for the regular-season title.

William Byron enters Turn 1 at Watkins Glen

1. Ryan Blaney (Last Week: 1)

Blaney sat on the pole and led twice for 35 laps at Watkins Glen. The Penske driver finished sixth, his fourth consecutive top-10 (and all in the top eight) finish.

Bob Pockrass covers NASCAR and INDYCAR for FOX Sports. He has spent decades covering motorsports, including over 30 Daytona 500s, with stints at ESPN, Sporting News, NASCAR Scene magazine and The (Daytona Beach) News-Journal. Follow him on Twitter @bobpockrass.

share