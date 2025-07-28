NASCAR Cup Series NASCAR Power Rankings: Bubba Wallace Enters Rankings With Brickyard Win Published Jul. 29, 2025 11:29 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Bubba Wallace enters these power rankings thanks to his big victory at Indianapolis. His team owner remains atop this list thanks to a third-place finish.

But Wallace teammate Tyler Reddick? He drops out after another disappointing finish, a 29th-place run at Indy. He has just four top 10s in his last 14 starts.

Here’s a look at where drivers stand entering this weekend’s race at Iowa Speedway as four races remain in the regular season:

Dropped out: Tyler Reddick (Last Week: 9), Ty Gibbs (Last Week: 10)

On the verge: Chris Buescher, Kyle Busch, Ty Gibbs,; Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano, Tyler Reddick

10. Bubba Wallace (Last Week: Not Ranked)

A win in a major race lifts Wallace into these rankings. The 23XI Racing driver has four top 10s in the last nine races, including a pair of top-five finishes.

Bubba Wallace chugs a coke after winning the Brickyard 400

9. Ryan Preece (Last Week: Not Ranked)

Preece is still looking for his first Cup win but had a strong finish in fourth at the Brickyard. The RFK Racing driver has six top 10s in the last 11 races.

8. William Byron (Last Week: 5)

Running out of fuel late cost Byron a good finish, as he placed 16th after running in the top five for much of the day. The Hendrick driver sits four points behind teammate Chase Elliott for the top spot in the Cup standings.

William Byron signs autographs for NASCAR fans prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400

7. Alex Bowman (Last Week: 7)

Bowman placed ninth at the Brickyard for his 12th top-10 finish of the season. Only Hendrick teammate Kyle Larson has more, with 14.

6. Christopher Bell (Last Week: 6)

Bell also has 12 top 10s (including three victories) this year, as he wound up eighth at the Brickyard. But it seems that the Joe Gibbs Racing driver is driving a little over the edge at inopportune times.

ADVERTISEMENT

Christopher Bell drives during the NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400

5. Chase Briscoe (Last Week: 3)

Briscoe won the pole at Indy and led 34 laps but placed 18th. Still, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver showed speed, and he sits eighth in the standings.

4. Chase Elliott (Last Week: 2)

Elliott was 13th at the Brickyard but retained his series points lead by four points over Hendrick teammate William Byron. He qualified 30th at a track that is hard to pass, and he has consistently said he needs to qualify better to consistently finish strong.

Chase Elliott waits in the garage area during practice for the NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400

3. Ryan Blaney (Last Week: 8)

Blaney didn’t have the most speed but posted a workmanlike seventh-place finish at the Brickyard. He was the only Penske driver in the top 10.

2. Kyle Larson (Last Week: 4)

Larson finished second at the Brickyard for his second consecutive top-five finish and his 11th top-five finish of what has been a feast-or-famine season for the Hendrick driver.

Kyle Larson pits during the NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400

1. Denny Hamlin (Last Week: 1)

Hamlin followed up his win at Dover with a third-place finish at the Brickyard, despite a crash in qualifying that resulted in him starting at the rear of the field in a backup car. Plus, he recently signed a two-year contract extension with Joe Gibbs Racing. Things on the track are going relatively well.

Bob Pockrass covers NASCAR and INDYCAR for FOX Sports. He has spent decades covering motorsports, including over 30 Daytona 500s, with stints at ESPN, Sporting News, NASCAR Scene magazine and The (Daytona Beach) News-Journal. Follow him on Twitter @bobpockrass.

share