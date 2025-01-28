NASCAR Cup Series NASCAR Power Rankings: Kyle Larson or Christopher Bell at No. 1 before Clash? Updated Jan. 28, 2025 10:18 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

With the Clash on FOX coming this weekend at Bowman Gray Stadium, it’s an appropriate time to determine some 2025 preseason NASCAR Cup Series power rankings.

One thing is guaranteed — these will change throughout the year.

1. Christopher Bell

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver had a great offseason because he got to race. With JGR relaxing its policy on its drivers competing in midget cars and sprint cars, Bell has enjoyed a return to dirt tracks since the Cup season ended in November. He’s happy and healthy. He’s ready.

2. Kyle Larson

Kyle Larson also had a solid offseason in battles with Bell and others, with Larson claiming the biggest race at the Chili Bowl. The Hendrick Motorsports driver has a Cup championship on his resume and even though that was four years ago, he seems relaxed and looking forward to 2025.

3. Ryan Blaney

Blaney might be the most consistent of the drivers, and he drives for a Penske organization that seems to thrive in the fall. It’s the winter right now, so that only counts for so much.

4. William Byron

Byron has made the Championship 4 the last two years but has come up short each time. He’s a seasoned vet now, with more than 250 Cup starts at just 27 years old. There’s no reason to expect any regression.

5. Tyler Reddick

Last year’s regular-season champion is set to begin his third year at 23XI Racing. He oozes confidence. While there will be questions about whether 23XI can sustain its strength, Reddick seems poised to keep building upon what he started in 2024.

6. Chase Elliott

Elliott had an average finish last year of 11.7 — the best of any driver on the 2024 circuit. This ranking might be a little low.

7. Joey Logano

The defending series champion this low? Well, he was 13th in average finish last year. This team tends to get better as the season goes along, so not expecting a fast start wouldn’t be a surprise.

8. Brad Keselowski

Keselowski is one of two drivers on this list with a new crew chief, and he’s the only one who wanted a new crew chief. He is reunited with Jeremy Bullins, who won 17 Xfinity races with Keselowski.

9. Alex Bowman

Bowman had a solid second half of 2024 and would have made the semifinal round of the playoffs if not for a disqualification at Charlotte because the car was too light on weight.

10. Denny Hamlin

Hamlin lost crew chief Chris Gabehart to a JGR executive competition director role and now has Chris Gayle guiding the team. Hamlin has not worked much with Gayle and Gayle will have to get used to a driver with more experience.

On the verge: Chase Briscoe, Chris Buescher, Kyle Busch, Ross Chastain, Ty Gibbs, Bubba Wallace

Bob Pockrass covers NASCAR and IndyCar for FOX Sports. He has spent decades covering motorsports, including over 30 Daytona 500s, with stints at ESPN, Sporting News, NASCAR Scene magazine and The (Daytona Beach) News-Journal. Follow him on Twitter @bobpockrass.

