NASCAR Food City Dirt Race: Top moments from Bristol Motor Speedway

It's another action-packed day at the racetrack, and FOX has you covered from start to finish at Bristol Motor Speedway for the revamped 250-lap Food City Dirt Race on Easter Sunday.

It is the Cup Series ' 12th race held on Easter (first since 1989) and NASCAR's second time on a dirt track.

The race was run on asphalt (1961-92) and on concrete (1993-2020) before being moved to a dirt layout last year, where Joey Logano came out victorious in the inaugural reimagined race.

Here are the top moments from Tennessee:

Setting the stage

Sunday's race did not feature live pit stops, as teams had a six-minute window between stages. The 133-mile-long race is made up of two initial 75-lap stages and a third and final 100-lap stage.

The green flag was set for 7:04 p.m. ET.

Green!

Just like that, things were underway in Bristol.

Follow the leader

Chase Briscoe muscled his way to the front of the field to lead after Lap 1.

First caution

Briscoe led after 14 laps, as the first yellow flag was waved to get all drivers on pit road.

NASCAR is requiring each car to pit for grille and windshield cleaning to ensure no drivers get a competitive advantage when the cars start to get caked with dirt and mud.

Trouble in paradise

Thirty-six laps in and Briscoe led for all of them before bringing out the second caution of the day, as Kyle Larson, one of the dirt track aces in the race, moved into first place at Lap 51.

Elsewhere, Cole Custer blew his right rear tire, while Kyle Busch was heard on the radio expressing concern about overheating.

