Kyle Busch detained last month in Mexico for gun possession

Kyle Busch said he forgot he had a gun in his bag while traveling in Mexico last month and was detained by Mexican authorities.

The Public Ministry of the Attorney General of the Republic in Quintana Roo put out a news release Friday about a Nevada native being arrested Jan. 27 after finding a .380-caliber gun in his luggage when going through airport security prior to planning to board a private plane.

The news release identified the defendant as Kyle Thomas B. The Cancun Sun identified it as Busch, the two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion.

Prosecutors indicated in the news release that the conviction carries a 3.5-year prison sentence — Busch obviously was allowed to leave the country, as he finished third in the Clash on Sunday in Los Angeles — and an approximate fine of $1,100.

Busch posted a statement Monday night on Twitter:

NASCAR said Busch informed it of the incident and that he would not face any discipline.

