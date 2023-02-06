NASCAR Cup Series
Kyle Busch detained last month in Mexico for gun possession
NASCAR Cup Series

Kyle Busch detained last month in Mexico for gun possession

15 hours ago
Bob Pockrass
Bob Pockrass
FOX NASCAR Insider

Kyle Busch said he forgot he had a gun in his bag while traveling in Mexico last month and was detained by Mexican authorities. 

The Public Ministry of the Attorney General of the Republic in Quintana Roo put out a news release Friday about a Nevada native being arrested Jan. 27 after finding a .380-caliber gun in his luggage when going through airport security prior to planning to board a private plane. 

The news release identified the defendant as Kyle Thomas B. The Cancun Sun identified it as Busch, the two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion. 

Prosecutors indicated in the news release that the conviction carries a 3.5-year prison sentence — Busch obviously was allowed to leave the country, as he finished third in the Clash on Sunday in Los Angeles — and an approximate fine of $1,100.

ADVERTISEMENT

Busch posted a statement Monday night on Twitter: 

NASCAR said Busch informed it of the incident and that he would not face any discipline. 

Bob Pockrass covers NASCAR for FOX Sports. He has spent decades covering motorsports, including the past 30 Daytona 500s, with stints at ESPN, Sporting News, NASCAR Scene magazine and The (Daytona Beach) News-Journal. Follow him on Twitter @bobpockrass, and sign up for the FOX Sports NASCAR Newsletter with Bob Pockrass.

Top NASCAR stories from FOX Sports:

Get more from NASCAR Cup Series Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
Kyle Busch Kyle Busch
share
Chaotic Clash leaves drivers apologizing and seeking apologies
NASCAR Cup Series

Chaotic Clash leaves drivers apologizing and seeking apologies

22 hours ago
NASCAR takeaways: Martin Truex Jr. back in win column after caution-filled Clash
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR takeaways: Martin Truex Jr. back in win column after caution-filled Clash

1 day ago
Kyle Busch talks working with Richard Childress, third-place finish in Clash
NASCAR Cup Series

Kyle Busch talks working with Richard Childress, third-place finish in Clash

1 day ago
Wiz Khalifa, Rob Lowe, Alvin Kamara among celebs at NASCAR Clash at the Coliseum
NASCAR Cup Series

Wiz Khalifa, Rob Lowe, Alvin Kamara among celebs at NASCAR Clash at the Coliseum

1 day ago
Clash at the Coliseum highlights: Truex Jr. wins opening race of NASCAR season
NASCAR Cup Series

Clash at the Coliseum highlights: Truex Jr. wins opening race of NASCAR season

1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWorld Baseball Classic World Baseball ClassicUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
Super Bowl Super BowlNFL Playoff Schedule NFL Playoff ScheduleDaytona 500 Image Daytona 500NBA Trade Rumors Image NBA Trade RumorsCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball RankingsNBA All-Star Game Image NBA All-Star GameSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl Odds
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes