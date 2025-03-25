NASCAR Cup Series
How to watch 2025 NASCAR Martinsville: Schedule, start time, TV channel for Cook Out 400
Published Mar. 28, 2025 9:27 a.m. ET

The 2025 Cook Out 400 is set to take place at Martinsville Speedway in Ridgeway, Virginia. A 210-mile race that requires 400 laps to complete, it will mark the seventh race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. Here’s what you need to know about the race, how to watch and more.

When is the Cook Out 400?

The Cook Out 400 is scheduled for Sunday, March 30th at 3 p.m. ET.

Where is the race?

The Cook Out 400 will take place at Martinsville Speedway in Ridgeway, Virginia.

How long is the race?

The Cook Out 400 is a total of 400 laps and 210 miles.

Where can I watch the Cook Out 400? What channel will it be on?

The race will be broadcast live on FS1 and the FOX Sports App

NASCAR Cup Series: Straight Talk Wireless 400 Highlights | NASCAR on FOX

NASCAR Cup Series: Straight Talk Wireless 400 Highlights | NASCAR on FOX

How can I stream or watch the race without cable?

The Cook Out 400 can be streamed on the FOX Sports App or FOXSports.com.

For those without cable, there are live-streaming services that carry FS1, including YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV and fuboTV.

What is the Martinsville Speedway Weekend Schedule?

Friday, March 28th

  • NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Practice - 2:05 p.m. ET (FS2)
  • NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Qualifying - 3:10 p.m. ET (FS2)
  • NASCAR Xfinity Series Practice - 4:30 p.m. ET (CW app)
  • NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying - 5:35 p.m. ET (CW app)
  • Boys and Girls Club of the Blue Ridge 200 – 7:30 p.m. (FS1)

Saturday, March 29th

  • NASCAR Cup Series Practice - 2:05 p.m. ET (Prime)
  • NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying- 3:10 p.m. ET (Prime)
  • US Marine Corps 250 – 5 p.m. (CW)

Sunday, March 30th

Who is driving in the race?

There are 38 drivers entered into the Cook Out 400. Qualifying starts on Saturday, 3/29. Here's the order for qualifying.

