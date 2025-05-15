NASCAR Cup Series FOX Super 6 NASCAR contest: Bob Pockrass' All-Star Race picks, predictions Published May. 16, 2025 1:00 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

What's better than watching the NASCAR Cup Series ? Watching NASCAR and winning money!

You can partake in the best of both worlds while watching NASCAR as the series goes to North Wilkesboro this weekend for the All-Star Race on Sunday with our free-to-play FOX Super 6 game .

How do you play? Enter the NASCAR All-Star Race contest by predicting the correct answers to six questions before the race starts for your shot to win cash prizes.

All you have to do is finish in the top six to win a prize.

It really is that simple, and again, it's free.

Only 23 cars will compete in the main event. Twenty drivers have earned automatic berths and three drivers will come from the Open, a last-chance qualifying race where the top-two drivers in the 18-car field advance and then one of the remaining drivers gets a spot from the fan vote.

And if you need a little help before heading to the app to make your picks, I have you covered this week.

Read below for my thoughts on this weekend's exciting race at North Wilkesboro.

1. Out of these four drivers, who will have the MOST LAPS LED?

William Byron, Joey Logano, Christopher Bell, Ross Chastain

Byron has, by far, led the most laps of this group. But 243 of those laps came at Darlington. Bell and Logano both led laps at Martinsville, arguably the most similar track to North Wilkesboro. Logano led 199 of the 200 laps last year but hasn’t been nearly as fast this year.

Prediction: Christopher Bell

2. Which driver will have the BEST FINISHING POSITION?

Denny Hamlin, Alex Bowman, Chris Buescher, Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

This will likely come down to Hamlin and Bowman (maybe Buescher). Hamlin led 274 laps and won Martinsville but has had two rotten finishes the last couple of weeks. Buescher is strong on the short tracks, but he hasn’t had the most consistent year. He's had four consecutive finishes outside the top 10 leading up to this event. Last year, Hamlin was second, Buescher third, Bowman did not make the main event and Stenhouse finished last. However, he was No. 1 in viral moments after his fight with Kyle Busch.

Prediction: Denny Hamlin

3. Predict Chase Elliott’s FINISHING POSITION in the race:

1-6, 6-12, 12-18, 18-23

Elliott won the most recent exhibition event, as he captured the victory at the Bowman Gray bullring. He was fourth at Martinsville. A year ago, he finished eighth at the All-Star Race.

Prediction: 1-6

4. Out of these four drivers, who will record the FASTEST LAP?

Kyle Larson, Ryan Blaney, Tyler Reddick, Brad Keselowski

Larson might be the obvious pick, but he’ll be starting from the rear since Justin Allgaier will practice and qualify his car (but not run the heats). So that will make it tough for him to earn the fastest lap, since he likely won’t have clean air all that often. Of the other three, Blaney has had the most speed. At Martinsville, the ranking was Larson, Blaney, Reddick, Keselowski.

Prediction: Ryan Blaney

5. Rank these drivers by best combined finishing position (highest to lowest)

The Austins (Cindric and Dillon)

The Chases (Elliott and Briscoe)

The Chrises (Bell and Buescher)

The Kyles (Larson and Busch)

This will most likely come down to the driver listed second in each of these pairings, as that driver has had a less consistent season. Of these four drivers, Briscoe and Dillon didn’t even make the main event last year. All of these drivers are in the main event.

Prediction: Kyles, Chases, Chrises, Austins

6. Who will win the Manufacturer Showdown (best combined position of eligible drivers)?

Of the current 20 cars in the main event, there are nine Chevrolets, seven Fords and four Toyotas. So that means Chevrolets and Fords will have some mulligans. The manufacturer with the fewest cars will have all their cars count and the other manufacturers will have their worst finishers not counted, so all have the same number of cars for this award. It is also fair to consider that Toyota has some of the best drivers.

Prediction: Chevrolet



