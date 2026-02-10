FOX Super 6 NASCAR Contest: Bob Pockrass' 2026 Daytona 500 Picks, Predictions

What's better than watching the NASCAR Cup Series ? Watching NASCAR and winning money!

1. Which of these drivers will have the HIGHEST FINISHING POSITION?

No. 24 William Byron (Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet)

No. 12 Ryan Blaney (Team Penske, Ford)

No. 8 Kyle Busch (Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet)

No. 23 Bubba Wallace (23XI Racing, Toyota)



Don’t look at the statistics and assume that William Byron should finish ahead of the other three drivers because he has won back-to-back Daytona 500s. Instead, go with Blaney and his consistency. He has finished top 10 in six of his last nine Daytona 500s, including two second-place finishes. Busch has only one top 10 in his last six Daytona 500 starts. Wallace is feast-or-famine with a fourth, 20th, fifth and 18th in his last four 500s.

PREDICTION: Ryan Blaney

2. Rank the drivers by who will have the MOST LAPS LED from highest to lowest:

No. 9 Chase Elliott (Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet)

No. 60 Ryan Preece (RFK Racing, Ford)

No. 19 Chase Briscoe (Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota)

No. 12 Ryan Blaney (Team Penske, Ford)



Briscoe won the most recent superspeedway race, leading 16 laps at Talladega last fall. And he was on the pole for the 500 last year, so he should have a fast car. Blaney led 23 laps last year and took the lead on 10 different occasions, meaning he likes to jockey up front while others might try to lay back or be content to ride in line. Elliott and Preece could be factors at the end, but they won’t concern themselves with leading laps.

PREDICTION: Briscoe, Blaney, Elliott, Preece

3. How many CARS WILL BE RUNNING at the finish of the race (out of 41)?

0 to 19 cars

19 to 24 cars

24 to 29 cars

29 to 41 cars



Considering fewer than 29 cars have finished the Daytona 500 in five of the last six years, going that route would be prudent. The 24-29 range is the most likely, especially now that teams have more incentive to fix cars with the revised point system where a couple of points can make a bigger difference.

PREDICTION: 24 to 29 cars

4. Which team will have the TWO BEST FINISHERS with the best COMBINED finishing position?

Hendrick Motorsports

Bowman, Byron, Elliot, Larson



Joe Gibbs Racing

Bell, Gibbs, Hamlin, Briscoe

Team Penske

Blaney, Cindric, Logano

RFK Racing

Keselowski, Buescher, Preece



This is the toughest question. The Ford teams tend to work the best together so that means I would lean toward Team Penske and RFK Racing. Last year, though, it would have been Hendrick that was the answer. And do you really bet against them when they often come through in the clutch?

PREDICTION: Hendrick Motorsports

5. Which of the following will occur?

No. 1 Austin Cindric to finish in the top 10

No. 5 Kyle Larson 4+ Laps led

No. 19 Chase Briscoe to finish in the top 3

None of the above will occur



Ask any driver and they would probably say they have a better chance of leading four laps than they would finishing in the top 10. Last year, 11 drivers led at least four laps. Cindric finishing in the top 10 and Briscoe finishing in the top three are toss-ups.

PREDICTION: Kyle Larson 4+ laps led

6. Which manufacturer will have the MOST CARS finish in the TOP 10?



Ford, Chevrolet or Toyota



Chevrolet has a new body style that it hopes will be better in the draft. So if Chevrolet isn’t the answer to this question, especially with it likely having the most cars in the field, that will be a disappointment. Last year, Toyota finished second, third, fourth and fifth but no one would have bet on that a year ago and this year would be no different.

PREDICTION: Chevrolet