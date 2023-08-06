NASCAR Cup Series
FireKeepers Casino 400 live updates: Action delayed at Michigan Int'l Speedway
NASCAR Cup Series

FireKeepers Casino 400 live updates: Action delayed at Michigan Int'l Speedway

Updated Aug. 6, 2023 3:24 p.m. ET

The NASCAR Cup Series' August schedule begins Sunday with the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway, and we've got you covered with all the action from start to finish as drivers battle each other over three stages and 200 laps on the D-shaped speedway in Brooklyn, Michigan.

Currently, things are on hold due to inclement weather, and cars were brought back to pit road prior to the green flag.

It's the 23rd race of the season, and the stakes are high with playoffs right around the corner. Christopher Bell, who checked in at No. 6 in our latest NASCAR power rankings, begins in the top spot — his second pole in the past four races.

[Related: Who's in? Who's out? NASCAR Cup Series has 4 playoff spots open with 4 races left]

ADVERTISEMENT

You can find a full list of winners so far this year, as well as the season's remaining schedule here.

Here are the top moments!

Rain delay

Cars were brought to pit road prior to the green flag, as rain picked up a bit in the area.

Stay tuned for updates!

PRE-RACE

Setting the stage

Longtime Detroit Lions fullback Cory Schlesinger gave the command for drivers to start their engines.

Star power

Ahead of the action, FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass broke down what and who to watch out for in Sunday's race.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
NASCAR Cup Series
share
Get more from NASCAR Cup Series Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Texas shortstop Corey Seager held out with lingering effects of thumb injury

Texas shortstop Corey Seager held out with lingering effects of thumb injury

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR Schedule2023 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NFL Preseason Schedule2023 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2023 MLB Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes