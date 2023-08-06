FireKeepers Casino 400 live updates: Action delayed at Michigan Int'l Speedway
The NASCAR Cup Series' August schedule begins Sunday with the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway, and we've got you covered with all the action from start to finish as drivers battle each other over three stages and 200 laps on the D-shaped speedway in Brooklyn, Michigan.
Currently, things are on hold due to inclement weather, and cars were brought back to pit road prior to the green flag.
It's the 23rd race of the season, and the stakes are high with playoffs right around the corner. Christopher Bell, who checked in at No. 6 in our latest NASCAR power rankings, begins in the top spot — his second pole in the past four races.
Here are the top moments!
Rain delay
Cars were brought to pit road prior to the green flag, as rain picked up a bit in the area.
Stay tuned for updates!
PRE-RACE
Setting the stage
Longtime Detroit Lions fullback Cory Schlesinger gave the command for drivers to start their engines.
Star power
Ahead of the action, FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass broke down what and who to watch out for in Sunday's race.
