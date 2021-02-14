Cup Series Daytona 500 2021: Top moments, highlights, crashes 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

There's nothing like the Daytona 500 – and the 2021 running of the Great American Race promises to offer high-octane action from start to finish.

The highlights both on and around the track started before the green flag dropped on the 63rd annual Daytona 500, live on FOX.

Here are the biggest moments from Sunday's race.

Pitbull fires things up

Mr. Worldwide is new to the NASCAR ownership scene this year, having joined the Trackhouse Racing Team in January.

Named this year's grand marshal for the Daytona 500, the Grammy winner revved things up in true Pitbull fashion.

"The Boss" drops the green flag

WWE star Sasha Banks knows what it takes to be a champion.

The SmackDown women's belt holder dropped the green flag Sunday, signaling the start of the 500-mile race.

Fan favorite

Race fans made their voices heard and voted for an inside look at Chase Elliott's day. Take a look below!

Honoring "The Intimidator"

NASCAR paid tribute to Dale Earnhardt Sr., who died 20 years ago at Daytona. Fans and the Richard Childress Racing crew held up three fingers in honor of Senior's No. 3 car.

The Big One arrives early

After a push from teammate Kyle Busch, Christopher Bell appeared to get into the rear end of Aric Almirola, sending the No. 10 into Alex Bowman and setting off a chain reaction of wrecks on Lap 14.

Here's another look at the pileup, which involved 16 cars.

Rain, rain, go away ...

NASCAR flew a red flag following the Lap 14 crash, citing lightning strikes in the area.

Then the skies opened up, and Mother Nature soaked the speedway.

