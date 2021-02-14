Cup Series Daytona 500 2021: Live Watch Party with NASCAR drivers 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Daytona International Speedway won't be the only place to find nonstop racing action on Sunday.

Join Hailie Deegan, Matt Kenseth, and Greg Biffle for the FOX Sports Daytona 500 Watch Party, live on all FOX Sports digital platforms from the green flag dropping until a winner is crowned in the 2021 Daytona 500 (live on FOX at 2:30 p.m. ET).

That cast of NASCAR drivers will break down all the action in the 63rd running of the Great American Race, answer fan questions and relive some of their favorite moments from on and off the track, all while we bring you an exclusive in-camera experience with several of the most popular drivers in Sunday's field.

Kenseth, who won the NASCAR Cup Series championship in 2003 and its Rookie of the Year award in 2000, is a two-time winner of the Daytona 500 (2009 and 2012) with 39 total Cup Series victories in his career. His time as a full-time driver came to an end after last season.

Biffle, a 19-time winner in NASCAR's premier series, claimed his first career Cup Series victory at Daytona in the 2003 Pepsi 400 and finished second in the 2005 championship picture. He retired following the 2016 season.

Last but not least is the 19-year-old Deegan, one of racing's brightest rising stars. Although she was part of a crash in Saturday's Truck Series race at Daytona that resulted in a 24th-place finish, Deegan clocked in at No. 13 in FOX Sports NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass' list of the sport's top 20 up-and-coming prospects.

So come join our trio of drivers for a one-of-a-kind experience during the 2021 Daytona 500!

Get more from Cup Series Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.