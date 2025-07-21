NASCAR Cup Series 2025 NASCAR Playoffs Standings and Picture After Dover Race Updated Jul. 21, 2025 11:16 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Denny Hamlin went back-to-back at Dover Motor Speedway, holding a late lead through a rain delay and an overtime finish Sunday for the Joe Gibbs Racing driver's series-best fourth victory of the season. Check out the full NASCAR Cup Playoff Standings after this weekend's Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400.

How do the NASCAR Playoffs work?

16 drivers advance to the NASCAR Playoffs. A win guarantees a spot in the playoffs unless there are more winners than spots available. The 16 spots go to the regular-season champion and then 15 drivers based on wins with tiebreakers by points.

Right now, there have been 12 winners and the regular-season champion will most likely be a driver who has won a race. So unless there are five new winners (or four new winners and winless Tyler Reddick makes up a 62-point deficit to win the regular-season title), everyone with a win will get in.

NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Standings

The top 16 drivers make the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. Here are the rest of the drivers on the outside looking in:

* Have clinched a spot in the NASCAR Playoffs.

