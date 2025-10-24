NASCAR Cup Series
NASCAR Cup Series
2025 NASCAR Phoenix Qualifying: Order for Cup Series Championship
Published Oct. 31, 2025 10:14 a.m. ET
The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Phoenix for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Championship. Catch the race on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on NBC. Denny Hamlin, Chase Briscoe, Kyle Larson and William Byron will be competing for this year's NASCAR crown.
Qualifying takes place Saturday on TruTV. Check out the 2025 NASCAR Phoenix qualifying order below.
2025 NASCAR Phoenix Qualifying Order
Group 1
- JJ Yeley (#44)
- Riley Herbst (#35)
- Casey Mears (#66)
- Cody Ware (#51)
- Erik Jones (#43)
- Noah Gragson (#4)
- Carson Hocevar (#77)
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (#47)
- Ty Dillon (#10)
- AJ Allmendinger (#16)
- Zane Smith (#38)
- Chris Buescher (#17)
- Daniel Suárez (#99)
- Michael McDowell (#71)
- Justin Haley (#7)
- John Hunter Nemechek (#42)
- Cole Custer (#41)
- Brad Keselowski (#6)
- Alex Bowman (#48)
Group 2
- Kyle Busch (#8)
- Austin Dillon (#3)
- Bubba Wallace (#23)
- Todd Gilliland (#34)
- Austin Cindric (#2)
- Ty Gibbs (#54)
- Shane van Gisbergen (#88)
- Josh Berry (#21)
- Tyler Reddick (#45)
- Ryan Preece (#60)
- Joey Logano (#22)
- Christopher Bell (#20)
- Ross Chastain (#1)
- Chase Elliott (#9)
- Ryan Blaney (#12)
- Chase Briscoe (#19)
- Denny Hamlin (#11)
- Kyle Larson (#5)
- William Byron (#24)
