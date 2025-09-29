2025 NASCAR Charlotte Entry List: All 37 drivers for Bank of America ROVAL 400
Published Oct. 1, 2025 9:51 a.m. ET
The NASCAR Cup Series turns to Charlotte Motor Speedway on October 5 for the 2025 Bank of America ROVAL 400, one of the most unique and pressure-packed Playoff races on the schedule. The 2.28-mile road course oval hybrid has a reputation for chaos, mixing tight infield corners with the high-speed oval, where even the smallest mistake can end a driver’s championship hopes. Here’s the full entry list for Sunday’s showdown on the ROVAL in Concord, North Carolina.
2025 NASCAR Charlotte Entry List
- Ross Chastain (#1)
- Austin Cindric (#2)
- Austin Dillon (#3)
- Noah Gragson (#4)
- Kyle Larson (#5)
- Brad Keselowski (#6)
- Justin Haley (#7)
- Kyle Busch (#8)
- Chase Elliott (#9)
- Ty Dillon (#10)
- Denny Hamlin (#11)
- Ryan Blaney (#12)
- AJ Allmendinger (#16)
- Chris Buescher (#17)
- Chase Briscoe (#19)
- Christopher Bell (#20)
- Josh Berry (#21)
- Joey Logano (#22)
- Bubba Wallace (#23)
- William Byron (#24)
- Todd Gilliland (#34)
- Riley Herbst (#35)
- Zane Smith (#38)
- Cole Custer (#41)
- John Hunter Nemechek (#42)
- Erik Jones (#43)
- Tyler Reddick (#45)
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (#47)
- Alex Bowman (#48)
- Cody Ware (#51)
- Ty Gibbs (#54)
- Ryan Preece (#60)
- Josh Bilicki (#66)
- Michael McDowell (#71)
- Carson Hocevar (#77)
- Shane van Gisbergen (#88)
- Daniel Suárez (#99)
