2025 NASCAR Charlotte Entry List: All 37 drivers for Bank of America ROVAL 400

Published Oct. 1, 2025 9:51 a.m. ET

The NASCAR Cup Series turns to Charlotte Motor Speedway on October 5 for the 2025 Bank of America ROVAL 400, one of the most unique and pressure-packed Playoff races on the schedule. The 2.28-mile road course oval hybrid has a reputation for chaos, mixing tight infield corners with the high-speed oval, where even the smallest mistake can end a driver’s championship hopes. Here’s the full entry list for Sunday’s showdown on the ROVAL in Concord, North Carolina.

  1. Ross Chastain (#1)
  2. Austin Cindric (#2)
  3. Austin Dillon (#3)
  4. Noah Gragson (#4)
  5. Kyle Larson (#5)
  6. Brad Keselowski (#6)
  7. Justin Haley (#7)
  8. Kyle Busch (#8)
  9. Chase Elliott (#9)
  10. Ty Dillon (#10)
  11. Denny Hamlin (#11)
  12. Ryan Blaney (#12)
  13. AJ Allmendinger (#16)
  14. Chris Buescher (#17)
  15. Chase Briscoe (#19)
  16. Christopher Bell (#20)
  17. Josh Berry (#21)
  18. Joey Logano (#22)
  19. Bubba Wallace (#23)
  20. William Byron (#24)
  21. Todd Gilliland (#34)
  22. Riley Herbst (#35)
  23. Zane Smith (#38)
  24. Cole Custer (#41)
  25. John Hunter Nemechek (#42)
  26. Erik Jones (#43)
  27. Tyler Reddick (#45)
  28. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (#47)
  29. Alex Bowman (#48)
  30. Cody Ware (#51)
  31. Ty Gibbs (#54)
  32. Ryan Preece (#60)
  33. Josh Bilicki (#66)
  34. Michael McDowell (#71)
  35. Carson Hocevar (#77)
  36. Shane van Gisbergen (#88)
  37. Daniel Suárez (#99)

