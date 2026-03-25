FOX Super 6 INDYCAR Contest: Bob Pockrass' Barber Picks, Predictions

What's better than watching INDYCAR? Watching INDYCAR and winning money!

You can partake in the best of both worlds while watching INDYCAR when it goes to Barber on Sunday, March 29 with our free-to-play FOX Super 6 game. The race is set to begin at 1 p.m. ET.

How do you play? Enter the INDYCAR Barber contest by predicting the correct answers to six questions before the race starts for your shot to win cash prizes.

All you have to do is finish in the top six to win a prize.

It really is that simple, and again, it's free.

And if you need a little help before heading to the app to make your picks, I have you covered this week.

Read below for my thoughts on this weekend's exciting INDYCAR race at Barber.

1. Which of these four drivers will have the BEST FINISHING POSITION?

No. 10 Alex Palou, No. 5 Pato O’Ward, No. 2 Josef Newgarden, No. 26 Will Power

Palou has two wins and two second-place finishes among his five starts at the track. Newgarden has three wins here but has a best finish of 10th in his last four visits. Power has a win and has recent finishes of second, fourth, third, second and fifth. O’Ward also has a win but has a 23rd and sixth in his last two starts. Conventional wisdom says pick Palou but Power is tempting.

PICK: Will Power

2. Rank the drivers by who will have the MOST LAPS LED from highest to lowest:

No. 66 Marcus Armstrong, No. 10 Alex Palou, No. 3 Scott McLaughlin, No. 27 Kyle Kirkwood

In the last five races at Barber, Power has led 153 (including 81 of the 90 laps last year). McLaughlin has led 85. Armstrong has led six and Kirkwood (the most recent INDYCAR winner at Arlington) none.

PICK: Power, McLaughlin, Kirkwood, Armstrong

3. Which group includes the WINNER of the Children’s of Alabama Grand Prix?

Alex Palou, Pato O’Ward, Felix Rosenqvist

Kyle Kirkwood, Christian Lundgaard, Dennis Hauger

Josef Newgarden, Scott Dixon, Will Power

None of the above

This is a tough one. Palou is the defending winner, this race has the potential to be Lundgaard’s second career victory and the veteran trio of Newgarden, Dixon, Power can be a threat at any track. While Palou might be the favorite, as a group, it’s hard to pick against the veterans.

PICK: Newgarden, Dixon, Power.

4. How many cars will FINISH THE FULL 90 LAPS of the race?

0-14, 14-18, 18-22, 22-25

Only three of the 15 races at Barber have had more than two cautions. The teams have had a weekend off coming into the race to get their cars right and primed for this weekend.

PICK: 22-25

5. Which team of three will have the BEST COMBINED FINISHING POSITION?

Andretti Global, Team PENSKE, Chip Ganassi Racing, Arrow McLaren

Considering McLaren’s Nolan Siegel had one of his best races here, it might be tempting to go with McLaren. Then again, Ganassi’s Kyffin Simpson has been running better and better. Andretti Global’s pit crew is a concern. This could be a place where all three Team Penske drivers shine but it’s not a good track for David Malukas.

PICK: Team Penske

6. Which engine manufacturer will have the MOST CARS finish in the TOP 10?

Honda, Chevrolet or Tie



Ganassi and Andretti will anchor Honda, while Penske and McLaren will anchor Chevrolet. Expect the Meyer Shank drivers to run well enough to give the edge to Honda.

PICK: Honda