NTT INDYCAR SERIES INDYCAR drivers on giving, receiving the middle finger: Like saying 'I love you' Published Mar. 13, 2025 2:26 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Admit the sin. As a driver, most people have probably done it. Or at least thought about it.

While driving along, someone else pulls a questionable move in traffic. For some reason, it triggers the other driver. And the reaction is the "you’re No. 1" sign using the middle finger.

Now, just imagine this happening around at 200 miles an hour. The rage and the reaction? Instantaneous.

So in that spirit of a moment of reactionary rage, we asked the INDYCAR drivers how many middle fingers they would receive and if they are more likely to deliver or receive during the season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Most drivers played along. And, not surprisingly, Will Power was at the top of the list.

"It depends if we're counting Will Power, and that's going up to like the 50s, 60s," defending series champion Alex Palou said with a smile. "If we're not counting Will Power, maybe 10 to 15."

And he wasn’t the only one:

David Malukas: "From all drivers or just Power?"

Sting Ray Robb: "At least two if Will Power is involved."

For the record, we didn’t see any clear flip-offs during the opener a couple of weeks ago in St. Petersburg. But drivers have 16 events remaining on the schedule to get angry with each other, and they get back to racing on March 23 at The Thermal Club.

Drivers' responses to the middle-finger question varied from philosophical to an analysis of the situation.

Nolan Siegel: "I think you’re doing something wrong if you don’t get at least two."

Kyle Kirkwood He just gives people a thumbs up: "You can’t get in trouble for a thumbs up. But it’s very offensive."

Callum Ilott: "[I’ll get] two. But that could be from two individual drivers or from one individual driver with two hands."

Conor Daly: "Honestly, if I'm getting middle fingers from Will Power, that probably means I'm in the right place."

Marcus Armstrong: "If Ricky Bobby [from the movie Talladega Nights] taught us anything, there’s no shame in doing that."

The road to the Indy 500 runs through Thermal as IndyCar heads to the California desert

Most drivers said they would likely receive more than they give. Here’s a sampling:

Palou: "I expect to receive more. I’m not a very middle-finger guy. But this could change."

Colton Herta: "I delivered one. You never see them when you get them. We need guys to wear bright-colored gloves."

Graham Rahal: "I plan on getting zero. However, I’m sure we’ll get some and some are just for good fun, too. It’s not always a bad thing when it happens. Sometimes it’s like an ‘I love you’ in a different sort of form. I’ll probably give more. I’m a giving person in that regard."

Josef Newgarden: "I will be delivering none. But I might be receiving some. That’s very possible."

Scott McLaughlin: "I think I was the most last year giving them out. So I fully believe I could be up to [getting] a dozen, which is fine. I’ll give it right back. That’s my way of telling them I’m No. 1 in the session."

And as far as Power, he doesn’t love that reputation, but it’s part of his history.

"It was such a normal thing to do when I was younger in Australia," he said.

And he typically gets over it quickly.

"You can flip someone off and two minutes later be good with them," Power said. "Sometimes it’s such a natural reaction, I’ve got to remember, ‘You can’t do that on TV.’"

Bob Pockrass covers NASCAR and INDYCAR for FOX Sports. He has spent decades covering motorsports, including over 30 Daytona 500s, with stints at ESPN, Sporting News, NASCAR Scene magazine and The (Daytona Beach) News-Journal. Follow him on Twitter @bobpockrass.

share

recommended Colton Herta focusing on INDYCAR amid link to potential F1 move