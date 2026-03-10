FOX Sports' Real-Time Docuseries 'ALL IN: INDYCAR' to Debut Thursday

The fastest sport in the world offers intense competition, never-ending drama and captivating characters eager to one-up each other — all at 200-plus miles an hour.

"ALL IN: INDYCAR" — a new real-time docuseries from FOX Sports, INDYCAR and Shadow Lion — will highlight the many facets of INDYCAR racing, taking viewers behind the scenes of a race weekend while locked in on drivers, INDYCAR personalities and the successes and tensions among them.

"ALL IN" will premiere Thursday, March 19, 2026, and it will be available on the FOX Sports site, FOX One, the FOX Sports App and @IndyCar and @IndyCarOnFOX social channels.

If you like Formula 1's "Drive to Survive" or the NFL's "Hard Knocks," you won't want to miss "ALL IN."

Every win has a cost. Every driver has a story. Watch ALL IN, the new INDYCAR docuseries 🏎️ Premiering 3/19

Shot throughout the 2026 INDYCAR season and building from week to week, "ALL IN" will deliver bi-weekly episodes, which showcase drivers' personalities and rivalries and illuminate how teams operate and prepare for races. Focusing on drivers' perspectives — including Alex Palou, Josef Newgarden and Will Power — the series will contextualize what it actually takes to win in INDYCAR.

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The premiere episode of "ALL IN" will drop Thursday with the first one focusing on four-time INDYCAR champion Palou (2021, 2023, 2024, 2025) and shot during the 2026 season-opening Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg earlier this month. Palou won the St. Pete race, and the first "ALL IN" episode will give viewers an inside look at how he and Chip Ganassi Racing maintain their dominance as the team to beat.

Boston-based Shadow Lion is a critically acclaimed creative studio co-founded by Tom Brady and teamed up with FOX Sports for a strategic partnership to deliver original programming and digital content, among other ventures.

Watch "ALL IN" on IndyCarOnFOX YouTube channel, the FOX Sports site, the FOX Sports app, FOX One and @IndyCar and @IndyCarOnFOX social channels.