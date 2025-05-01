NTT INDYCAR SERIES FOX Super 6 INDYCAR contest: Bob Pockrass' Barber picks, predictions Updated May. 2, 2025 1:15 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

What's better than watching INDYCAR races this year? Watching INDYCAR and winning money.

You can partake in the best of both worlds while watching INDYCAR as the series goes to Barber on Sunday with our free-to-play FOX Super 6 game.

For most Sunday afternoons (and a few Saturdays) between now and the end of August, these open-wheel racers will be putting on a show. And no matter the week, all the races are on FOX, so they're easy to find.

How do you play the game? Enter the INDYCAR contest by predicting the correct answers to six questions before the race starts for your shot to win cash prizes.

All you have to do is finish in the top six to win a prize.

It really is that simple, and again, it's free. So why not try to win some money in the FOX Super 6 game?

And if you need a little help before heading to the app to make your picks, I have you covered this week.

Read below for my thoughts on Sunday's race at Barber Motorsports Park.

1. Out of these four drivers, who will have the BEST FINISHING POSITION?

Alex Palou, Kyle Kirkwood, Christian Lundgaard, Felix Rosenqvist

Palou won the first two races of the season, and Kirkwood won the most recent race. Lundgaard is the only driver other than Palou to have two podiums (top-three finishes) this year. Rosenqvist sits fourth in the standings, but he also had a wreck in a test at Barber earlier this year, so you have to wonder if he’s maybe a smidge behind going into this weekend. Neither Lundgaard nor Kirkwood have a top-five finish at the track, while Palou has never finished worse than fifth.

Prediction: Alex Palou

2. Rank the drivers by who will have the MOST LAPS LED (highest to lowest):

Scott Dixon, Scott McLaughlin, Pato O’Ward, Alex Palou

McLaughlin has led 82 laps in the last two Barber races, so putting him atop the list is an easy choice. O’Ward led 52 laps in 2021 and 2022. Palou has led 72 laps in the last four years but just 16 in the last three. Dixon hasn’t led a lap at Barber since 2021 and has led seven laps in his last 10 starts at the track. O’Ward has led 51 laps this year and all those came at the only other permanent road course race at Thermal — an event won by Palou.

Prediction: Scott McLaughlin, Alex Palou, Pato O’Ward, Scott Dixon

3. Which driver will have the FASTEST LAP?

Kyffin Simpson, Josef Newgarden, Pato O’Ward, Scott McLaughlin

Whenever a driver gets out front, that driver can get in a fast lap, especially when the car either has the most grip (on new tires) or a great combination of grip and weight (less fuel means less weight). McLaughlin had the fastest lap last year at Barber, and there’s no reason to think he won’t be a favorite again. O’Ward and Newgarden have been fast this year, and Simpson posted the fastest lap at Long Beach.

Prediction: Scott McLaughlin

4. Which team will have the two best drivers with the best COMBINED FINISHING POSITION?

Chip Ganassi Racing, Andretti Global, Team Penske, Arrow McLaren

Based on finishes in the first three races of this year, Arrow McLaren or Andretti Global will be atop this list. But in the 14 races at Barber, Penske has won eight of them. Scott McLaughlin (Penske) has won the last two, while O’Ward (Arrow McLaren) won in 2022, and Alex Palou (Ganassi) won in 2021.

Prediction: Team Penske

5. Rank the drivers by FINISHING POSITION from best to worst:

Marcus Armstrong, Alexander Rossi, Will Power, Colton Herta

Power has finished second, third or fourth in each of the last four races at Barber. The rest don’t have great results: Rossi has a pair of fifths (2017, 2019), Herta has a best finish of eighth (2024), and Armstrong has a best of ninth in his two starts. Armstrong has run better this year. Rossi might be the biggest question mark because Ed Carpenter Racing has, at times, shown some speed at Barber.

Prediction: Will Power, Alexander Rossi, Colton Herta, Marcus Armstrong

6. Which engine manufacturer will have the MOST CARS finish in the TOP 10?

Chevrolet, Honda, Tie

The main Chevrolets here will likely be Penske and Arrow McLaren. Ganassi and Andretti and Meyer Shank will likely be the top Hondas.

Prediction: Honda

