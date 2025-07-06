NTT INDYCAR SERIES Scott Dixon Gets Win at Honda Indy 200 in Mid-Ohio After Alex Palou's Mistake Updated Jul. 6, 2025 3:51 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Alex Palou had to learn the hard way that you can't make the same mistake twice during Sunday's Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio.

On Lap 56, Palou was a bit overzealous on Turn 4, causing his car to go onto the edge of the grass and slowing him down for a bit. However, his lead was so large at the time that he still remained several seconds ahead of the rest of the pack.

Nearly 30 laps later, Palou made the same mistake. This time around, though, Scott Dixon wasn't too far behind. Palou's Chip Ganassi Racing teammate passed him with six laps remaining as a result of his bad turn, and Dixon never gave up the lead.

Dixon was able to hold off Palou in the final laps of Sunday's race, with the Spaniard sitting less than a second behind him the entire way in order to get his first victory of the season. It also prevented Palou from getting his seventh win of the year, but he was still able to get his eighth podium of the year as he led Sunday's race for 75 laps.

Christian Lundgaard finished third in Sunday's race. He didn't lead for any laps, but was in the hunt for the vast majority of the day. Colton Herta finished fourth, while Pato O'Ward rounded out the top five.

As for the bottom of the leaderboard, Sunday marked another rough day in a rough year for Team Penske. Josef Newgarden crashed on the first lap, ending his day less than a minute into the race. Ten laps later, Will Power's day ended after his car started to smoke before catching on fire on pit road.

Here are the full results from Sunday's race:

1. Scott Dixon

2. Alex Palou

3. Christian Lundgaard

4. Colton Herta

5. Pato O'Ward

6. Felix Rosenqvist

7. Marcus Armstrong

8. Kyle Kirkwood

9. Rinus VeeKay

10. Kyffin Simpson

11. Nolan Siegel

12. Marcus Ericsson

13. Callum Ilott

14. Louis Foster

15. Alexander Rossi

16. Santino Ferrucci

17. David Malukas

18. Sting Ray Robb

19. Conor Daly

20. Devlin DeFrancesco

21. Robert Shwartzman

22. Jacob Abel

23. Scott McLaughlin

24. Graham Rahal

25. Christian Rasmussen

26. Will Power (DNF)

27. Josef Newargen (DNF)

