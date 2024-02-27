MLS 2024 MLS odds: Lionel Messi opens as Golden Boot favorite Published Feb. 27, 2024 10:27 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2024 MLS season kicked off last week, and fans are surely looking forward to a full season's worth of watching arguably the greatest player of all time, Lionel Messi.

Known for putting the ball in the back of the net, La Pulga didn't disappoint last season upon his arrival at Inter Miami.

While Messi only scored one goal and two assists in six MLS matches in 2023, he also suited up for Miami in seven League Cup games, and one U.S. Open Cup game, in which he totaled 10 goals and three assists.

For the 2024 season, oddsmakers expect Messi to pick up where he left off, as he opened as the odds-on favorite to win the MLS Golden Boot.

True to form, Messi lived up to the hype, as he scored his first goal of the season on Feb. 25 when Miami played the L.A. Galaxy to a 1-1 draw.

However, is it realistic to expect the 36-year-old Messi to just continue dominating with his scoring ways or might another candidate like Denis Bouanga, last season's Boot winner, slip in under the radar and claim the award?

Let's take a look at the Golden Boot odds as the MLS season begins.

ODDS TO WIN 2024 MLS GOLDEN BOOT: *

Lionel Messi , Inter Miami CF : +270 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Christian Benteke , D.C. United : +750 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Luis Suarez, Inter Miami CF : +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

Denis Bouanga , Los Angeles FC : +1400 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Cucho Hernández, Columbus Crew SC: +1400 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Giorgios Giakoumakis , Atlanta United FC : +1600 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Hany Mukhtar, Nashville SC: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Luciano Acosta , FC Cincinnati : +1800 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

* odds as of 2/27/24

Luis Suarez

One of the biggest obstacles for Messi to win the Golden Boot just might be his Inter Miami teammate Suarez.

Initially set to arrive along with Messi in the summer of 2023, a contract dispute kept him from joining his former FC Barcelona teammate on the pitch. However, that is in the past, as the center forward signed a deal with Miami in December 2023 and has joined the club.

While the 37-year-old might be on his last legs, he is still a fearsome striker who scored 27 goals (17 assists) with Gremio last season.

Inter Miami's Lionel Messi scores the equalizer vs. LA Galaxy in 92'

Denis Bouanga

Last year's Golden Boot winner scored 20 goals in 34 league games in 2023 for Los Angeles Football Club, who came up just short in attempting to repeat as Golden Cup winners.

While reports last month indicated the Frenchman winger/forward would like to leave LAFC to go back and play in Europe, he remains in the MLS for the time being, with the MLS's winter transfer window closing on April 23.

Expect one of the most dynamic players in North America to continue his stellar play, as he attempts to be the first player to win the award in back-to-back years.

Giorgios Giakoumakis

The Atlanta United FC striker made his MLS debut last season and finished second in total goals scored with 17, en route to leading his club to the playoffs and claiming the 2023 MLS Newcomer of the Year award.

With Giakoumakis leading the attack, Atlanta was the second-highest goal-scoring club in the East last season. However, they gave up more goals than all but two teams.

After fortifying the defense over the offseason, expect more high scoring from Giorgios, as long as the team's offensive philosophy remains the same.

Are you throwing some cash on Messi to make a run and claim the Golden Boot award at the end of the MLS season? Stay tuned to FOX Sports as the action unfolds!

