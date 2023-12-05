MLS 2023 MLS Cup odds, predictions: How to bet LAFC-Columbus Crew Published Dec. 5, 2023 12:03 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Columbus Crew will play host to defending champion Los Angeles FC in the 2023 MLS Cup.

The championship match is at 4 p.m. ET Saturday and will be broadcast on FOX and the FOX Sports App.

LAFC is seeking to become the first MLS Cup repeat champion since the Los Angeles Galaxy in 2011-12.

The Crew are seeking a third title in their fourth MLS Cup appearance.

Columbus won the championship in 2008 and 2020 and finished second in 2015.

Here are the latest odds for the LAFC-Crew match, with insights and expert picks from FOX Sports Soccer Writer Doug McIntyre.

LAFC @ Columbus Crew, 4 p.m. ET Saturday, FOX and FOX Sports App

Result at the end of regulation

Moneyline: LAFC +210 (bet $10 to win $31 total); Crew +115 (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)

Draw at end of regulation: +240 (bet $10 to win $34 total)



Over/Under 2.5 combined goals

Over: -112 (bet $10 to win $18.93 total)

Under: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Both teams to score

Yes: -142 (bet $10 to win $17.04 total)

No: +112 (bet $10 to win $21.20 total)

Anytime goal scorer

Cucho Hernandez, Crew: +130 (bet $10 to win $23 total)

Denis Bouanga, LAFC: +165 (bet $10 to win $26.50 total)

Carlos Vela, LAFC: +180 (bet $10 to win $28 total)

Diego Rossi, Crew: +210 (bet $10 to win $31 total)

Nathan Ordaz, LAFC: +250 (bet $10 to win $35 total)

Christian Ramirez, Crew: +250 (bet $10 to win $35 total)

Max Arfsten, Crew: +260 (bet $10 to win $36 total)

Jacen Russell-Rowe, Crew: +270 (bet $10 to win $37 total)

Kevin Molino, Crew: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

Mario González, LAFC: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

McIntyre expects LAFC goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau to turn away all challenges from the Crew.

"LAFC has been notably stingy in its last three playoff games, pitching a shutout each time," McIntyre said. "Much of that has been thanks to Crepeau, whose desperate goal-saving challenge in last year's final helped LAFC win the MLS Cup — and broke the keeper's leg, costing him a spot on Canada's World Cup team.

"This is a man on a mission. He's got another clean sheet in him, and what a story that would be."

Clean sheet: Maxime Crepeau, LAFC: +320 (bet $10 to win $42 total)

McIntyre predicted Bouanga will be the difference and his domination will continue.

He won the Golden Boot (seven goals) and was named to the Best XI, as LAFC finished second in the 2023 CONCACAF Champions League. Bouanga led MLS with 20 goals, also earning Golden Boot, Best XI and All-Star honors.

"Given Columbus' high-risk, high-reward style under first-year coach Wilfried Nancy, it's hard to see the hosts keeping the 2023 MLS Golden Boot winner scoreless for a second consecutive game," McIntyre said.

First goal scorer: Cucho Hernandez, Crew: +390 (bet $10 to win $49 total)

Anytime goal scorer: Denis Bouanga, LAFC: +165 (bet $10 to win $26.50 total)

Two or more goals: Bouanga: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

McIntyre's pick for the result?

"The defending champs are battle-tested and proven playoff performers. They boast the better roster, top to bottom," McIntyre said.

Outright winner: LAFC +210 (bet $10 to win $31 total)

