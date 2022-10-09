Major League Baseball
Yankees without Aroldis Chapman for ALDS; reliever missed workout
Major League Baseball

Yankees without Aroldis Chapman for ALDS; reliever missed workout

17 hours ago

New York Yankees reliever Aroldis Chapman was dropped from the team’s American League Division Series roster because he missed Friday’s workout.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Sunday that the former All-Star closer was in Miami rather than at Yankee Stadium and did not provide an acceptable excuse.

"I was disappointed," Boone said, adding that disciplinary action is possible.

The Yankees will play the Cleveland Guardians in the best-of-five series that starts Tuesday.

Matt Carpenter likely will be on New York’s roster, Boone also said, as Carpenter has recovered from a broken foot. Outfielder Andrew Benintendi remains a long shot following hand surgery, and DJ LeMaheiu’s status had not been determined as he tries to overcome an injured toe, Boone said.

Gerrit Cole will start for the Yankees in Tuesday night’s opener, followed by Nestor Cortes in Game 2 and Luis Severino in Game 3.

Boone is leaning toward a three-man rotation against the Guardians in the best-of-five series.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
2022 MLB Playoffs: Joe Musgrove silences Mets, sends Padres to NLDS
Major League Baseball

2022 MLB Playoffs: Joe Musgrove silences Mets, sends Padres to NLDS

5 hours ago
2022 MLB Playoffs: Mets complete 10-day disaster with Game 3 wild-card loss
Major League Baseball

2022 MLB Playoffs: Mets complete 10-day disaster with Game 3 wild-card loss

6 hours ago
MLB Wild Card top plays: Padres advance, shut out Mets in Game 3
Major League Baseball

MLB Wild Card top plays: Padres advance, shut out Mets in Game 3

7 hours ago
Yankees GM says 'pot of gold' awaiting Aaron Judge in free agency
Major League Baseball

Yankees GM says 'pot of gold' awaiting Aaron Judge in free agency

12 hours ago
MLB odds: 2022 Wild Card best bet for Padres-Mets Game 3
Major League Baseball

MLB odds: 2022 Wild Card best bet for Padres-Mets Game 3

21 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes