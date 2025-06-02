Major League Baseball
Yankees reportedly placing closer Luke Weaver on injured list
Updated Jun. 2, 2025 11:12 p.m. ET

New York Yankees closer Luke Weaver is, reportedly, expected to be placed on the injured list. Weaver injured his hamstring on Sunday night while warming up to pitch in the Yankees game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Heading into the bottom of the ninth inning, the Yankees held a 7-3 lead over the Dodgers. They were planning on calling on Weaver to shut the door, but he sustained an injury while warming up. So, the Yankees turned to Tim Hill, who got the job done. 

Pitcher Tim Hill #41 and catcher Austin Wells #28 of the New York Yankees celebrate a 7-3 win against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on June 01, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Hill filled in after Yankees' closer Luke Weaver sustained a hamstring injury while warming up to pitch the ninth inning.

Hill was a convenient contingent plan, but it's unclear who will fill in at closer during Weaver's absence. While the timeline for Weaver's recovery isn't official yet, he's reportedly set to miss the next 4–6 weeks. 

It's a blow for the Yankees bullpen as he has been reliable this season. As the primary closer, Weaver (1-1) has eight saves in nine opportunities, as well as six holds. Devin Williams, who earned the hold Sunday against the Dodgers, has also gotten run as the Yankees' closer this season. In fact, he started the season as their closer, but has only earned one save opportunity since he blew a save against the Toronto Blue Jays on April 25. 

Williams has been inconsistent at times this season, but the Yankees will need him to step up. An official replacement for Weaver has yet to be announced, but it's crucial for the Yankees find consistency at closer with Weaver on the shelf for the foreseeable future.

