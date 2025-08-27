Major League Baseball Judge, Bellinger Hit Back-to-Back Homers in Yankees Rout Over Nats Published Aug. 27, 2025 5:28 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Aaron Judge hit a two-run homer and Cody Bellinger homered on the next pitch as the New York Yankees went deep four times and scored nine runs in the third inning of an 11-2 rout of the Washington Nationals on Wednesday.

Max Fried (14-5) took a no-hit bid into the sixth before allowing three straight hits. He allowed one run and four hits in seven innings for his longest start since June 25.

The Yankees entered the third with a 1-0 lead after Trent Grisham hit his sixth leadoff homer this season off Washington starter Cade Cavalli (1-1).

Judge hit a two-run homer above Monument Park in center field and Bellinger followed with a drive into the Yankees' bullpen in right-center. Ryan McMahon hit a three-run homer after Washington catcher Drew Millas fractured a finger on a catcher’s interference play.

Ben Rice, who had three hits, also homered to give the Yankees a 9-0 lead. Jasson Dominguez hit an RBI double and had a run-scoring infield single in the 40-minute third inning.

Austin Wells added a homer in the fourth.

Washington lost its fifth straight and allowed six homers for the second time this season.

Jacob Young ended Fried's no-hit bid and CJ Abrams hit an RBI single.

Cavalli allowed eight runs — seven earned — and eight hits in 2 1/3 innings.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

