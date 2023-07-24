Yankees evoke Taylor Swift, dance with Drake after sweep of Royals

Major League Baseball
Published Jul. 24, 2023 1:37 p.m. ET

The New York Yankees completed a much-needed three-game sweep of the Kansas City Royals on Sunday, and a few of their key players appeared to get an assist from two of music's biggest stars.

Devout Taylor Swift fan Anthony Rizzo played a huge role in the Yankees' 8-5 win after changing his walk-up song to Swift's "…Ready For It?" The 33-year-old first baseman broke out of a recent slump by going 4-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs.

"It's her summer, really," Rizzo said. "She's helping the economy in every city she goes." 

Rizzo was referring to Swift's "Eras Tour" concert series, which he attended during its New York swing — and bought "a lot" of merchandise, according to teammate Aaron Judge. Rizzo has been a big Swift fan for years and used her songs as walk-up music during his days with the Chicago Cubs as well.

Meanwhile, Judge and fellow Yankee Giancarlo Stanton were also enjoying their proximity to an A-list pop star Sunday. After the game, Judge and Stanton joined Drake as his own tour swung through Madison Square Garden. Concertgoers caught videos of Drake descending to the stage with the two Yankees sluggers behind him.

The Yankees currently sit at 53-47 and two games out of the last American League wild-card spot entering play Monday. Given how New York's offense has struggled mightily in the absence of 2022 AL MVP Judge as he rehabs a foot injury sustained in early June, it only makes sense that some of the Yankees' highest-profile hitters would seek inspiration from two of music's biggest hitmakers. 

