Xavier Edwards becomes second Marlins player ever to hit for the cycle
Miami's Xavier Edwards became the second Marlins player ever to hit for the cycle Sunday in a 6-2 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers.
Edwards hit his first career homer on the opening pitch of the game, drew a leadoff walk in the third, doubled in the fifth and tripled in the seventh. He capped his afternoon by beating out an infield single against two-time NL reliever Devin Williams with two outs in the ninth inning.
He reached base on all four of his plate appearances and had two runs and one RBI.
Before last year, the Marlins had been the only active major-league team never to have a batter hit for the cycle. Luis Arráez became the first when he accomplished the feat while going 4 of 5 with two runs and a pair of RBIs in an 8-4 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on April 11, 2023.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]
-
2024 MLB trade deadline tracker: Grades, analysis, details on every transaction
Freddie Freeman placed on family emergency list by Los Angeles Dodgers
Everything to know about FOX Saturday Baseball: Yankees-Red Sox, Padres-Orioles and more
-
Orioles all-in on Skubal? Who lands White Sox stars? 5 burning trade deadline questions
2024 MLB trade deadline rumors, trade tracker: Astros eyeing Chicago pitchers
2024 MLB trade deadline: Ranking 40 players who could make the most impact
-
Mets ace Kodai Senga (calf) expected to miss rest of regular season
Longest Home Runs in MLB History
Tarik Skubal to Dodgers, Yankees or Orioles? 3 reasons why Tigers shouldn't trade him
-
2024 MLB trade deadline tracker: Grades, analysis, details on every transaction
Freddie Freeman placed on family emergency list by Los Angeles Dodgers
Everything to know about FOX Saturday Baseball: Yankees-Red Sox, Padres-Orioles and more
-
Orioles all-in on Skubal? Who lands White Sox stars? 5 burning trade deadline questions
2024 MLB trade deadline rumors, trade tracker: Astros eyeing Chicago pitchers
2024 MLB trade deadline: Ranking 40 players who could make the most impact
-
Mets ace Kodai Senga (calf) expected to miss rest of regular season
Longest Home Runs in MLB History
Tarik Skubal to Dodgers, Yankees or Orioles? 3 reasons why Tigers shouldn't trade him