Xavier Edwards becomes second Marlins player ever to hit for the cycle

Miami's Xavier Edwards became the second Marlins player ever to hit for the cycle Sunday in a 6-2 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers.

Edwards hit his first career homer on the opening pitch of the game, drew a leadoff walk in the third, doubled in the fifth and tripled in the seventh. He capped his afternoon by beating out an infield single against two-time NL reliever Devin Williams with two outs in the ninth inning.

He reached base on all four of his plate appearances and had two runs and one RBI.

Before last year, the Marlins had been the only active major-league team never to have a batter hit for the cycle. Luis Arráez became the first when he accomplished the feat while going 4 of 5 with two runs and a pair of RBIs in an 8-4 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on April 11, 2023.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

