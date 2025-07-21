Major League Baseball MLB Trade Deadline: 5 Front-Office Execs Under Pressure, And What Can They Do? Updated Jul. 21, 2025 5:51 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

If you’re in the front office of an MLB team that’s chasing the playoffs, that July 31 trade deadline is barreling toward you.

You may be one or two moves away from making that deep October run. And not acting could put you near the boiling point if the team falls short of expectations.

Here are five MLB executives who need to win now as they face immense pressure to perform ahead of the July 31 trade deadline:

Philadelphia Phillies

This is the year for Dave Dombrowski to go all-in for the Phillies. (Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Exec on the hot seat: Dave Dombrowski (president of baseball operations)

Biggest team need: (More) bullpen help

Kyle Schwarber and J.T. Realmuto are in the final year of their contracts. Zack Wheeler is 35 years old and expected to retire in a couple of years. Nick Castellanos will become a free agent after 2026. Bryce Harper is 32 years old and in the seventh year of his 13-year pact, carrying a ton of mileage since debuting as a 19-year-old rookie in 2012. Of late, his stints on the injured list are beginning to pile up, and his .881 OPS is his lowest since 2016.

All of which makes it that much more important for Dombrowski to maximize the roster talent by being aggressive at the trade deadline. The Phillies have to win now, with the same talented core that brought the club to the World Series just three years ago. Dombrowski has certainly bought the trust of the team and its fan base after a longtime reputation of pulling off blockbuster deals and signing splashy free agents. And, just like last year, the Phillies need him to bolster the relief corps.

Their biggest team need is bullpen help, particularly because right-handed reliever Jose Alvarado is ineligible to pitch in the postseason after his 80-game PED suspension. A high-leverage, established relief arm would help stabilize a Phillies bullpen that’s ranked 25th in MLB in ERA (4.55). The Phillies scratched the surface by signing 40-year-old free-agent reliever David Robertson on Sunday, but is his return to Philly really enough? This is the year for Dombrowski to go all-in and make the Phillies even more dangerous than they look right now.

Seattle Mariners

Jerry Dipoto, standing in the middle of Seattle's 2025 All-Stars, should build on this team's core. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

Exec on the hot seat: Jerry Dipoto (president of baseball operations)

Biggest team needs: First base, outfield

Dipoto has led Seattle's front office since the beginning of the 2016 season, and in that time, the Mariners have made the postseason just once, back in 2022. There was, of course, a rebuild at the onset of his tenure, and Seattle came out of it with a playoff-caliber roster and a top-five farm system in baseball. But a fan base that has yet to see its organization make a World Series appearance is not happy about Dipoto’s flawed roster construction in recent years, and it’s becoming evident that the team’s minor-league talent may not translate into major-league production.

But Dipoto still has a chance to improve that backdrop because, right now, there’s legitimate hope for playoff contention. Catcher Cal Raleigh is on a historic tear at the plate, leading the major leagues in home runs and looking abundantly capable of carrying the team to the promised land. The Mariners enter Monday having won five of their last six games, including a sweep against the first-place Detroit Tigers before going into the All-Star break. Seattle’s pitching staff was always expected to flourish, and finally, this year’s team can flat-out hit, which distinguishes it from the product of the past few seasons.

This year’s version of the Mariners is good enough to get into the playoffs, but with a couple of shrewd moves, they could be even better — elevated enough to make a deep playoff run. We’ll find out over the next week-plus just how hot Dipoto’s seat really is. If the directive from ownership is to just get into the playoffs, then expect a routine trade deadline from the M’s. But if a trade for a first baseman or outfielder with an impact bat is mind-blowing enough that it drives Dipoto to mortgage the future, then that bold strategy should be applauded. The more aggressive the Mariners are, the better off they’ll be.

Chicago Cubs

Jed Hoyer could help the Cubs capitalize on this season's surge with some more pitching. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

Exec on the hot seat: Jed Hoyer (president of baseball operations)

Biggest team need: Pitching

When the Cubs traded for Kyle Tucker in the offseason, it initially seemed like his addition alone wouldn’t be enough for Chicago to go the distance. However, they have a stranglehold on first place in the NL Central dating back to April 4. The Cubs have spent more than half the season proving that their dominance is no fluke. Backed by Tucker, who is fresh off his fourth consecutive All-Star appearance, and Pete Crow-Armstrong, who has the third-best fWAR (5.2) in the major leagues, the Cubs need to keep their foot on the gas and continue blowing away their competition. The North Siders should look to be even more of a threat to prove that once they get into the playoffs (FanGraphs gives them a 96% chance of qualifying for October baseball) that they can stick around for a deep run.

Hoyer is tasked with the responsibility, and the pressure, to keep the good times rolling beyond a first-round playoff appearance — all while Tucker still has a locker at Wrigley Field. The three-time All-Star is set to become the top free agent on the market this winter and, just like Juan Soto and the Yankees last year, the Cubs have to make the most of Tucker’s talent by reinforcing the rest of the roster.

The Cubs have a dynamic offense and are elite defensively but, like other clubs on this list, they need pitching help. The rotation received a boost from southpaw Shota Imanaga, who returned from his hamstring injury to post a 1.78 ERA over his last five starts, but the starting staff has been in a hole since Justin Steele’s season-ending elbow surgery. If Hoyer can pull off another blockbuster trade, either to help the rotation, bullpen, or at third base, it could really boost the Cubs’ chances of making their first World Series appearance since 2016.

Boston Red Sox

Craig Breslow will want to stop the Red Sox from fading out in the second half of the season. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

Exec on the hot seat: Craig Breslow (president of baseball operations)

Biggest team needs: First base, rotation

The Red Sox have collapsed after the All-Star break each of the last two years, and they showed signs of being headed down that same path after a pair of ugly losses to the Chicago Cubs to open the second half. Boston scored just one run in their first 24 innings coming out of the break before Wilyer Abreu and Alex Bregman broke out with home runs on Sunday. Though it was good to see the Red Sox avoid being swept at Wrigley, Craig Breslow has to address roster deficiencies to ensure the team doesn’t once again self-destruct when it could be in a pennant race.

First base has been the club’s biggest need for months, ever since Triston Casas ruptured his patellar tendon on May 2. But, the Red Sox have actually survived Casas’ loss. Since then, the combination of Romy Gonzalez and Abraham Toro at first base has produced a wRC+ of 117, and the offensive impact from that unit ranks seventh in the American League at the position. So, even though the Red Sox don’t have a regular first baseman, they’re getting by. The rotation, meanwhile, needs help. Walker Buehler has a 8.51 ERA over his last eight starts and Hunter Dobbins is out for the season. They need a reliable starter behind Garrett Crochet, Lucas Giolito, and Brayan Bello, so it wouldn’t be completely controversial for Breslow to focus most of his attention on upgrading the rotation. But they could still use a big bat who can play first base.

No matter what, though, the weaker level of aggression Breslow showed at last year’s trade deadline — his first as the leader of Boston’s brass — in acquiring guys like catcher Danny Jansen, starter James Paxton and reliever Luis Garcia is not going to cut it this year. Those moves did nothing to propel the Red Sox after they performed above expectations last season. Now, Breslow must capitalize on the potency of their 10-game winning streak heading into the All-Star break, particularly because it launched them into the wild-card conversation and within striking distance of the division title. Simply put, the Red Sox cannot waste all the good they’ve done since trading Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants.

Toronto Blue Jays

Mark Shapiro has a golden opportunity to get the Blue Jays some sorely needed help on the mound. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Execs on the hot seat: Mark Shapiro (team president) and Ross Atkins (general manager)

Biggest team needs: Pitching, pitching, pitching

There is speculation that the contracts of both Mark Shapiro and Ross Atkins are winding down, with the former’s contract up at the end of the year and the latter’s deal up at the end of next season. Shapiro and Atkins are under pressure to win now with the surging Blue Jays in 2025; at the very least make the postseason, while pushing to win a playoff series. Toronto leads a competitive AL East, has an elite defensive team, and an offense that has benefited from new ways of thinking. If the front office doesn't go all-in now, then when?

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s $500 million extension signals the team’s commitment to winning championships now and in the future. Bo Bichette is in the final year of his contract. George Springer’s renaissance season feels like the Blue Jays have caught lightning in a bottle, so it’s not the kind of production that can be counted upon beyond this year. Coming off last year’s 74-win last-place finish, this is Toronto’s golden opportunity to push all its chips in and shop at the top end of the market.

The Jays’ rotation is ranked 25th in MLB in ERA, and that’s a grim predicament for a club playing with real championship aspirations for the first time in nearly a decade. Their starting pitching is in flux at the back end, and it’s tough to count on anyone beyond Jose Berrios, Chris Bassitt, and Kevin Gausman — while none of them are ranked among the top 35 starters in the major leagues. Toronto needs a bonafide superstar to lead its rotation to keep its hopes alive for a deep postseason run. This kind of opportunity doesn’t come around regularly.

Deesha Thosar covers Major League Baseball as a reporter and columnist for FOX Sports. She previously covered the Mets as a beat reporter for the New York Daily News. The daughter of Indian immigrants, Deesha grew up on Long Island and now lives in Queens. Follow her on Twitter at @DeeshaThosar.

