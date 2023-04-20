Major League Baseball
White Sox's Liam Hendriks says he's in remission from lymphoma
Major League Baseball

White Sox's Liam Hendriks says he's in remission from lymphoma

Published Apr. 20, 2023 8:00 p.m. ET

Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks says he is in remission from non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Hendriks announced Thursday on Instagram that he is cancer-free. He posted several videos and photos documenting his treatment with this caption: "How It Started VS How It’s Going…. REMISSION. It’s official. I’m cancer free."

The Major League Baseball Players Association responded: "We couldn’t be happier for you @hendriks_31." And Major League Baseball wrote, "Tremendous news! So happy for you, Liam."

Hendriks announced his diagnosis in January and completed his final round of chemotherapy two weeks ago.

A three-time All-Star, Hendriks was third in the majors with 37 saves and made his third All-Star team last season. The Australian led the AL with a career-high 38 saves in 2021, after leaving Oakland to sign a $54 million, three-year contract with the White Sox.

Hendriks has 115 saves and a 3.81 ERA over 12 seasons with Minnesota, Toronto, Kansas City, Oakland and Chicago.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top stories from FOX Sports:

share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: James Harden ejected, but not Joel Embiid for groin-area shots to Nets
James Harden ejected, but not Joel Embiid for groin-area shots to Nets
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWorld Baseball Classic World Baseball ClassicUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleMarch Madness Schedule 2023 Image March Madness ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL ScheduleNCAA Tournament Bracket Image NCAA Tournament Bracket2023 NFL Draft Image 2023 NFL DraftNBA MVP Race Image NBA MVP RaceNBA Playoff Picture Image NBA Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes