What Are The 10 Longest Home Runs in MLB Home Run Derby History?

MLB All-Star Week brings a lot of buzz and excitement. The Home Run Derby is certainly a reason for that, if not the biggest reason for all the buzz that takes place during the All-Star festivities.

The 2025 MLB Home Run Derby will take place at Atlanta's Truist Field on Monday evening. Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh, who leads the league in home runs, headlines the field alongside other stars like Byron Buxton, James Wood and Matt Olson.

Could one of these players hit one of the longest home runs in the history of the event? Only time will tell.

Ahead of tonight's event, here's a look at the 10 longest home runs in the history of the Home Run Derby.

10 Longest HRs in Home Run Derby History

T-10. Shohei Ohtani: 513 feet (2021)

Shohei Ohtani in the 2021 Home Run Derby. (Photo by Matt Dirksen/Colorado Rockies/Getty Images)

Ohtani's Home Run Derby debut was highly anticipated, and he delivered a show for fans that night. The then-Los Angeles Angels star hit 28 home runs in the first round, with his final homer being a 513-foot blast that went well into the top deck of the right field bleachers at Coors Field. Unfortunately for Ohtani, his opponent was able to hit more homers in the opening round, knocking him out before the semifinals (more on that soon).

T-10. Aaron Judge: 513 feet (2017)

Aaron Judge won the 2017 Home Run Derby. (Photo by Alex Trautwig/MLB via Getty Images)

As Judge burst onto the scene as a rookie in 2017, he made a loud Home Run Derby debut that year with a statement win. In the semifinals, Judge hit a 513-foot shot that might have left the park if the stadium weren't enclosed.

9. Pete Alonso: 514 feet (2021)

Pete Alonso won the 2021 Home Run Derby. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Ohtani was just one of a handful of participants who hit a 500-plus-foot home in the 2021 Home Run Derby. Playing in the hitter-friendly Coors Park, Alonso hit a 514-foot homer that nearly hit the video board behind the left-field bleachers in the first round. That was one of Alonso's 35 homers in the round, which was a record at the time, as he went on to win the derby for the second consecutive year.

8. Bobby Abreu: 517 feet (2005)**

Bobby Abreu won the 2005 Home Run Derby. (Photo by Albert Dickson/Sporting News via Getty Images via Getty Images)

It takes a lot to hit a ball out of Comerica Park, but Abreu did that in 2005, blasting a 517-foot homer that cleared the right-field bleachers and the porch behind it. That was one of his 41 homers that night, as he went on to win it all.

T-5. Sammy Sosa: 518 feet (2002)**

Sammy Sosa was all smiles at the 2002 Home Run Derby. (Photo by Sporting News via Getty Images via Getty Images)

The Chicago Cubs legend put on a show at the Home Run Derby in then-Miller Park in 2002, hitting several home runs that landed in the highest deck of the left-field bleachers or near the slide in the stadium.

T-5. Josh Hamilton: 518 feet (2008)**

Josh Hamilton at the 2008 Home Run Derby. (Photo by Nick Laham/Getty Images)

Hamilton had a night for the ages in the final season of baseball at the old Yankee Stadium in 2008. He hit a then-record 28 home runs in the first round. One of those was a 518-foot shot that ricocheted off the wall behind the right-field bleachers. While Hamilton hit the most home runs that night, he actually lost in the final to Justin Morneau.

T-5. Trevor Story: 518 feet (2021)

Trevor Story at the 2021 Home Run Derby. (Photo by Matt Dirksen/Colorado Rockies/Getty Images)

The then-Colorado Rockies star looked comfortable at his home ballpark in the 2021 Home Run Derby. One of his home runs was a 518-foot blast that traveled to the last row of the bleachers behind the left-center field wall. While Story hit 19 home runs in the opening round, he lost to Joey Gallo by one in their head-to-head matchup.

4. Frank Thomas: 519 feet (1994)**

Frank Thomas at the 1994 Home Run Derby. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

The top deck of the bleachers at the old Three Rivers Stadium was really far from home plate. That's why it amazed fans when Thomas hit a 519-foot homer that hit the wall at the bottom of the top deck of the bleachers behind the left-center field wall in 1994. While Thomas hit the highlight home run that day, Ken Griffey Jr. won that year.

T-2. Sammy Sosa: 520 feet (2002)**

Fans frantically chased Sammy Sosa's home runs at the 2002 Home Run Derby. (SCOTT OLSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Sosa's second-longest home run of the 2002 Home Run Derby landed along the edge of the bleachers in the top deck behind the left field face at then-Miller Park, drawing oohs and aahs from fans and his fellow All-Stars.

T-2. Juan Soto: 520 feet (2021)

Juan Soto at the 2021 Home Run Derby. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Soto hit the longest home run of the four homers hit during the 2021 Home Run Derby on this list. His 520-foot homer landed in the middle of the top deck in the right field bleachers, helping him beat Ohtani in the first round. He lost to Alonso in the semifinals.

1. Sammy Sosa: 524 feet (2002)**

Sammy Sosa drew admiration from his fellow All-Stars at the 2002 Home Run Derby. (Photo By Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Unofficially, Sosa hit the longest home run in the history of the derby as part of his laser show in 2002. Even though Sosa's 2002 performance has three home runs that appear on this list, Jason Giambi beat him in the final that year.

**Unofficial measurement

