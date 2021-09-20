Major League Baseball MLB Weekly Roundup: St. Louis Cardinals' hot streak, Manny Machado's maturity lead the way 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Ben Verlander

FOX Sports Baseball Analyst

Tensions are running high around Major League Baseball as we head down the final stretch of the season.

As the playoff picture begins to emerge, many teams are jumbled together, vying for the two wild-card spots in each league.

One of the biggest series last week was between the San Diego Padres and the St. Louis Cardinals, two of the teams neck-and-neck for the final NL wild-card spot.

In their tilt Saturday night, Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. got into a shouting match in the dugout after Tatis struck out and argued with the umpire. Machado was not happy with Tatis' yelling at the umpire and was reportedly heard screaming, "It’s not about you!"

Like I said, tensions are high.

Let’s take a look at some of the best things from the week that was in MLB and look ahead at what’s to come this week.

TEAM OF THE WEEK

On the outside looking in at a wild-card spot as recently as a week ago, the Cardinals have gotten hot at the right time and are on an eight-game winning streak.

We thought the wild-card battle was between the Cincinnati Reds and Padres, but the Cardinals' surge has propelled them up the standings and past them both.

With back-to-back sweeps of the Padres and New York Mets, plus a series win against the Reds, the Cardinals just might be the hottest team on the planet right now, and nobody wants to face them.

PHOTO OF THE WEEK

The legend of Brett Phillips continues to grow.

On Friday in Tampa, Phillips stepped to the plate and blasted a walk-off home run for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Detroit Tigers, sending the Trop into a frenzy.

The outfielder airplaned around the bases and stomped on home plate as his teammates met him to celebrate accordingly.

Afterward, Phillips jumped on the backstop to celebrate with the home crowd.

SIX-TOOL PLAYER OF THE WEEK

At the plate, Manny Machado had a solid week. In the midst of a playoff push, San Diego's third baseman got a hit in every game but one during the past week.

His most impressive feat, however, was stepping up as the leader of the Padres.

Tatis is the hottest young star in baseball these days, but when he struck out Sunday and argued to the point of almost getting ejected, Machado made sure to let his teammate know that wasn’t OK.

Machado is a leader on the field and in the clubhouse. He showed that this week and earned six-tool player of the week honors.

WHAT TO WATCH IN THE WEEK AHEAD

NL wild-card race

I picked the Reds to grab the final wild-card spot in the National League, due in large part to the upcoming week.

The Cardinals travel to Milwaukee to take on the Brewers — one of the best teams in baseball — for four games. Meanwhile, the Reds get to host the lowly Pittsburgh Pirates for a three-game set.

When all is said and done this week, I believe the Reds will hold the final NL playoff spot.

New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox

For the final time this season, the Red Sox and Yankees will square off in a three-game series, and a lot is on the line when these teams take the field this weekend in Boston. The two rivals are nearly tied in the standings, fighting with the Toronto Blue Jays for the last two spots in the AL playoff picture.

Whenever the Red Sox and Yankees get together, it makes for must-see baseball, but this weekend, the implications are far greater than usual.

The NL East

It’s a two-team race in the National League East, and what a great race it is turning out to be. A week ago, it appeared that the Atlanta Braves had things all wrapped up, but then they went on a little losing streak, and the Philadelphia Phillies pounced at the right time.

For the Phillies, Bryce Harper has played his way into the MVP conversation, powering his team down the stretch.

Keep an eye on this race. The loser has very little chance at a wild card, while the winner gets a playoff series. It’s looking like all or nothing for the Braves and Phillies.

THIS WEEK ON THE POD

This week on "Flippin' Bats," I am joined by Mike Yastrzemski of the San Francisco Giants. The young outfielder is a huge part of the success his team is having this season. We talk about the 2021 Giants, how they became the surprise best team in baseball, what Gabe Kapler is bringing to the table and much more!

Here’s to another very exciting week of Major League Baseball!

Ben Verlander is an MLB Analyst for FOX Sports and the host of the " Flippin' Bats " podcast. Born and raised in Richmond, Virginia, Verlander was an All-American at Old Dominion University before he joined his brother, Justin, in Detroit as a 14th-round pick of the Tigers in 2013. He spent five years in the Tigers organization. Follow him on Twitter @ Verly32 .

