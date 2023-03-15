World Baseball Classic
World Baseball Classic

WBC scenarios, tiebreakers: How can USA, other teams advance?

Updated Mar. 15, 2023 9:50 a.m. EDT

As the 2023 World Baseball Classic is set to wrap up pool play on Wednesday, three spots are still up for grabs for the quarterfinals. 

In Pool C, the United States, Canada and Mexico each have 2-1 records and are in a three-way tie at the top while Colombia is 1-2 and Great Britain is 1-3. 

In Pool D, Venezuela is off to a 3-0 start and has already clinched its ticket to the quarterfinals. Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic are in second and third place, respectively, with each having a 2-1 record. Israel is third at 1-2 and Nicaragua is fourth at 0-4. 

For Pool D, advancement scenarios are pretty simple. With Venezuela already punching its ticket, Wednesday's Puerto Rico-Dominican Republic game is win-and-advance. The losing team is eliminated. 

ADVERTISEMENT

But for Pool C, things might get tricky. Mexico and Canada face each other in the final game of pool play, so the winner of that game will advance. The United States takes on Colombia, and if the USA wins, it advances to the next round. 

If the United States loses, though, three teams will finish with a 2-2 record in Pool C and only one can advance. You might think the United States would be automatically safe considering its positive-nine-run differential entering Wednesday, but run differential isn't used as a tiebreaker at all in the World Baseball Classic.

Instead, there are a few different possible tiebreaking scenarios that might be a bit confusing and require some math. 

The first multi-team tiebreaker is the lowest quotient of runs allowed divided by the number of defensive outs recorded in games between the teams that are tied. So the team that gave up the fewest number of runs per defensive out in games against the other two teams will advance.

The first tiebreaker was actually utilized in Pool A, with all five teams going 2-2. Cuba gave up 15 runs over 108 defensive outs, helping it advance, and Italy had the second-best quotient to let it advance to the quarterfinals. 

If one team in Pool C stands above the rest after that tiebreak, it advances. If two teams are tied, then the head-to-head result between those two teams will determine who advances.

If all three teams hold a similar number of runs allowed divided by defensive outs recorded, a similar method will be used for the second tiebreak. Instead of total runs allowed, it's the number of earned runs allowed per each defensive out recorded against the other two teams that will determine who advances.

USA vs. Canada Highlights | 2023 World Baseball Classic

USA vs. Canada Highlights | 2023 World Baseball Classic
The United States blew out Canada to get back on track following a loss to Mexico.

If all three teams are still tied after the second tiebreak, the team with the highest batting average in the games against the two other teams will advance.

If that somehow isn't enough to determine who advances, there will be a drawing of lots between the tied teams.

Of course, with how specific the first three tiebreakers are, it's highly unlikely that sheer luck might determine who advances to the knockout stage. But it's still a scenario.

The United States might need Mexico to beat Canada, though, if it loses and is stuck in a three-way tie. The USA dominated Canada on Monday, winning 12-1 in seven innings. But it got crushed by Mexico on Sunday, losing 11-5. 

If Mexico loses and the USA loses to Colombia, America's hopes of advancing diminish a lot, as it would have two losses against the two teams it's in the tiebreaker with. 

Read more:

share
Get more from World Baseball Classic Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: NFL Free Agency Grades: Every major signing so far for each team
NFL Free Agency Grades: Every major signing so far for each team
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWorld Baseball Classic World Baseball ClassicUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleMarch Madness Schedule 2023 Image March Madness ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL ScheduleNCAA Tournament Bracket Image NCAA Tournament Bracket2023 NFL Draft Image 2023 NFL DraftNBA MVP Race Image NBA MVP RaceNBA Playoff Picture Image NBA Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes