Major League Baseball MLB could introduce Automated Ball-Strike System in 2026 season Updated Jun. 4, 2025 10:49 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Computer technology to appeal ball/strike calls could be in place for the 2026 regular season. MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said the use of the Automated Ball-Strike System was likely to be considered by the 11-man competition committee, which includes six management representatives.

During a spring training experiment in 288 games, teams were successful on 52.2% of their ball/strike challenges using the Automated Ball-Strike System.

"I do think that we’re going to pursue the possibility of change in that process and we’ll see what comes out at the end of that," Manfred said. "The teams are really positive about ABS. I do have that unscientific system that I use: my email traffic. And my distinct impression is that using ABS in spring training has made people more prone to complain of balls and strike calls via email to me referencing the need for ABS."

An experiment with a technology system to challenge checked-swing calls started in the Class A Florida State League on May 20. That is not under consideration for MLB use in 2026.

"I think we've got to get over the hump in terms of either doing ABS or not doing it before you’d get into the complication of a separate kind of challenge," Manfred said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share