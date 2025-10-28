Top 7 Moments From World Series Game 3 of Dodgers vs. Blue Jays

At 2:50 a.m. ET, the Dodgers finally ended the second-longest game in World Series history.

It took just shy of seven hours, but Los Angeles took a 2-1 series lead with a 6-5 win over the Blue Jays that ended in the 18th inning with a solo home run by Freddie Freeman. It wasn’t just a Fall Classic. It was a Fall Epic.

Here are the best moments (in order) from a memorable Monday night at Dodger Stadium:

Kirk opens the scoring

The Dodgers got out to an early lead with a pair of solo home runs. Teoscar Hernandez hit a 409-foot blast to left field in the second inning, and then Shohei Ohtani doubled the Dodgers’ lead one inning later.

The Blue Jays came out fighting in the top of the fourth, though. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. walked to lead off the inning, then a Tommy Edman error put men on the corners.

After Daulton Varsho was retired, Alejandro Kirk took center stage.

The three-run homer was Kirk’s fifth of the postseason and his second of the series after going yard in the Blue Jays’ Game 1 win.

Kirk has been a big bat for the Blue Jays this month. He finished the game 2-for-4 with two walks, having entered the game with an .845 OPS in the postseason.

Guerrero flashes the leather

The Dodgers tied the game with two runs in the fifth inning. It took some handy work with the leather to keep it that way in the sixth.

Hernandez singled with one out, then two batters later, Kike Hernandez singled on a ball between the shortstop and third baseman. The throw was errant and fielded by Guerrero, who unleashed a perfect throw to Ernie Clement at third base.

Instead of first and third with two outs, the Blue Jays were out of a potential jam thanks to Guerrero.

Bichette drives in Vladdy

The next half inning after Guerrero’s great play in the field, he gave the Blue Jays the lead with some impressive hustle.

Guerrero singled to start a two-out rally and was followed by Bo Bichette, who launched a liner down the right-field line.

And off was Vladdy.

The Blue Jays had the lead – but not for long.

Ohtani second homer

In the bottom of the seventh, the inevitable happened.

Ohtani’s home run was 107.8 mph off the bat and traveled 401 feet.

That was the last time Ohtani had a chance to swing the bat. The Blue Jays intentionally walked him in four straight at-bats following the home run, which set a record for the most intentional passes ever in a World Series game. He was then walked on four straight pitches in the 17th inning.

Out at the plate

At the start of extra innings, the Blue Jays got a two-out baserunner when Ty France, who replaced the injured George Springer, singled. Davis Schneider entered the game as a pinch-runner for France.

Nathan Lukes doubled down the right-field line, and then the Dodgers showed off their fundamentals.

It was a flawless relay throw from Hernandez to Tommy Edman, who, in turn, threw a dart to catcher Will Smith. The tag was put on Schneider, and the game continued.

Kershaw's successful cameo

As the game progressed, Clayton Kershaw was spotted warming up in the Dodgers bullpen at 8:34 p.m. local time. It became clear that Kershaw was getting loose with the intent of entering the game.

And what a moment for Dodgers manager Dave Roberts to put him in.

In the top of the 12th inning, the Blue Jays loaded the bases with a pair of walks (one intentional) and an infield hit by Schneider. With the left-handed-hitting Lukes coming up, Roberts called for the future Hall of Famer.

Kerhsaw got the job done.

Lukes hit a weak ground ball to Edman at second base that was just 55.3 mph off the bat. Edman charged and flipped the ball to Freeman at first base for the out, and Dodger Stadium exhaled in relief.

Speaking of Freeman…

Freddie does it again

Freeman homered in Games 1 and 2 of the World Series last year against the Yankees, with the first one coming in the 10th inning in the form of a walk-off grand slam.

He provided similar heroics on Monday night (almost Tuesday morning) in Los Angeles.

Freeman finished the marathon 2-for-7 with a pair of walks, and he became the first player with multiple walk-off home runs in the World Series.