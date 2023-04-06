Major League Baseball
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera throws out first pitch in his last home opener
Major League Baseball

Tigers' Miguel Cabrera throws out first pitch in his last home opener

Updated Apr. 6, 2023 5:47 p.m. ET

Miguel Cabrera is playing his 21st — and final — season. The Detroit Tigers designated hitter's last Opening Day began differently from his others, as he was honored ahead of his coming retirement at the end of the 2023 campaign by an invitation to throw out the first pitch prior to the game. 

The 39-year-old threw out the first pitch alongside other Detroit sports Icons: Nicklas Lidstrom (Detroit Red Wings), Calvin Johnson (Detroit Lions) and Ben Wallace (Detroit Pistons). Following the first pitch, Cabera drove home a run in the game.

Cabrera announced his upcoming retirement in February. 

Tigers' Miguel Cabrera will be retiring after the 2023 MLB season. Is he a unanimous Hall of Famer? | Flippin Bats

Tigers' Miguel Cabrera will be retiring after the 2023 MLB season. Is he a unanimous Hall of Famer? | Flippin Bats
Ben Verlander and Alex Curry react to the news that Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera is retiring after 2023 MLB season. Will he be an unanimous first ballot Hall of Famer?

Cabrera's career includes over 10,000 at bats, a batting average of .308, over 3000 hits, 507 home runs and 1,849 RBIs. He has appeared in 12 All-Star games and a won a World Series in his first big-league campaign with the Marlins in 2003.

He is the third player in MLB history to have a career batting average above .300, 500 home runs and 3,000 hits.

Cabrera was traded from Florida to Detroit in 2008 and has been a Tiger ever since.

Top Fox Sports Stories: 

ADVERTISEMENT
FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Miguel Cabrera
Detroit Tigers
Major League Baseball
share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Former Seahawks safety Ryan Neal looks to show he’s a ‘legit starter’ with Bucs
Former Seahawks safety Ryan Neal looks to show he’s a ‘legit starter’ with Bucs
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWorld Baseball Classic World Baseball ClassicUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleMarch Madness Schedule 2023 Image March Madness ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL ScheduleNCAA Tournament Bracket Image NCAA Tournament Bracket2023 NFL Draft Image 2023 NFL DraftNBA MVP Race Image NBA MVP RaceNBA Playoff Picture Image NBA Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes