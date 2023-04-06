Tigers' Miguel Cabrera throws out first pitch in his last home opener
Miguel Cabrera is playing his 21st — and final — season. The Detroit Tigers designated hitter's last Opening Day began differently from his others, as he was honored ahead of his coming retirement at the end of the 2023 campaign by an invitation to throw out the first pitch prior to the game.
The 39-year-old threw out the first pitch alongside other Detroit sports Icons: Nicklas Lidstrom (Detroit Red Wings), Calvin Johnson (Detroit Lions) and Ben Wallace (Detroit Pistons). Following the first pitch, Cabera drove home a run in the game.
Cabrera announced his upcoming retirement in February.
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera will be retiring after the 2023 MLB season. Is he a unanimous Hall of Famer? | Flippin Bats
Cabrera's career includes over 10,000 at bats, a batting average of .308, over 3000 hits, 507 home runs and 1,849 RBIs. He has appeared in 12 All-Star games and a won a World Series in his first big-league campaign with the Marlins in 2003.
He is the third player in MLB history to have a career batting average above .300, 500 home runs and 3,000 hits.
Cabrera was traded from Florida to Detroit in 2008 and has been a Tiger ever since.
