Three Tigers pitchers combine to no-hit Blue Jays in 2-0 victory
Published Jul. 8, 2023 5:18 p.m. ET

Three Detroit Tigers pitchers combined to no-hit the Toronto Blue Jays in a 2-0 win on Saturday.

It was the first combined no-hitter in Tigers history.

Matt Manning (3-1) pitched 6 2/3 innings and Jason Foley got four straight outs.

Tigers closer Alex Lange came in for the ninth and struck out Bo Bichette on three pitches. Brandon Belt lined out to center field, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. grounded out to third on an 0-2 pitch.

Tigers' Matt Manning, Jason Foley and Alex Lange throw a COMBINED NO-HITTER to defeat the Blue Jays, 2-0

The Tigers celebrated at the mound with Manning and Foley joining the crowd.

Manning was replaced after walking Cavan Biggio with two outs in the seventh. He walked three batters and hit one while striking out five. He threw 91 pitches.

Foley retired Whit Merrifield before pitching a perfect eighth.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

