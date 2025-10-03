Major League Baseball
Texas Rangers Hire Skip Schumaker as Manager, Agree to 4-year Contract
Major League Baseball

Texas Rangers Hire Skip Schumaker as Manager, Agree to 4-year Contract

Published Oct. 3, 2025 10:02 p.m. ET

The Texas Rangers hired Skip Schumaker as their new manager, agreeing to a 4-year contract with the former Marlins skipper. Schumaker will take over after the Rangers parted ways with Bruce Bochy, who led the team to a 249-237 record over three seasons, and a World Series ring in his first season, 2023. 

Schumaker went 146-178 over two seasons in Miami, and served as a senior advisor to the Rangers' front office this past season.

Schumaker also played in the majors for 11 seasons, from 2005-2015. He played eight seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals, winning a World Series in 2011. Then he played one season with the Los Angeles Dodgers, and two with the Cincinnati Reds.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2025 MLB Playoff Bracket: Schedule, Scores for Division Series

2025 MLB Playoff Bracket: Schedule, Scores for Division Series

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes