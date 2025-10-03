Major League Baseball Texas Rangers Hire Skip Schumaker as Manager, Agree to 4-year Contract Published Oct. 3, 2025 10:02 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Texas Rangers hired Skip Schumaker as their new manager, agreeing to a 4-year contract with the former Marlins skipper. Schumaker will take over after the Rangers parted ways with Bruce Bochy, who led the team to a 249-237 record over three seasons, and a World Series ring in his first season, 2023.

Schumaker went 146-178 over two seasons in Miami, and served as a senior advisor to the Rangers' front office this past season.

Schumaker also played in the majors for 11 seasons, from 2005-2015. He played eight seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals, winning a World Series in 2011. Then he played one season with the Los Angeles Dodgers, and two with the Cincinnati Reds.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

