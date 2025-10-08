Major League Baseball 4 Takeaways From Blue Jays' Win Over Yankees to Advance to ALCS Published Oct. 8, 2025 11:00 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

NEW YORK – After settling the debate that they’re the best team in the AL East, the Toronto Blue Jays doubled down by eliminating the New York Yankees and advancing to the AL Championship Series for the first time since 2016.

After Jeff Hoffman struck out Cody Bellinger for the final out, the Blue Jays stormed the field to celebrate their win over the Bombers. They are one step closer to being the last American League team standing.

Here are my takeaways:

1. Who else but Vlad?

No hitter has more experience putting the Yankees in an early hole than Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Just like he did in Game 2 of the ALCS on Tuesday, the slugger put the Blue Jays on the board with an RBI single to right field in the first inning, capitalizing on George Springer’s leadoff double. Even though Toronto couldn’t build a rally beyond that RBI single in the opening frame, the psychological warfare alone of Guerrero continuing to torment the Yankees is a win for the Blue Jays.

In four games of the ALDS, Guerrero is hitting .529 (9-for-17) with nine RBI, five runs scored and only one strikeout in 18 plate appearances.

2. No Bo? No problem

Shortstop Bo Bichette was jogging in the outfield at Yankee Stadium before Game 4 on Wednesday, the first positive sign in a month amid his recovery from a knee sprain. Still, he hasn’t really started his hitting and throwing progression with much intent, so it remains unclear when he will be ready to return to the Blue Jays lineup.

In the meantime, Toronto’s bats have been productive without him, and second baseman Ernie Clement has been right in the middle of the action. Batting in the bottom half of the Blue Jays order, Clement has been a firecracker — batting .643 (9-for-14) with five RBI and five runs scored. Toronto out-hit the Bronx Bombers, 12-6, in Game 4.

3. Defense let Schlittler down

Aaron Boone trotted out of the Yankees dugout in the sixth inning like he didn’t want to do it. He talked to his rookie right-hander on the mound, and after a couple of exchanges, left him in there. Cam Schlittler wasn’t messing around. Though he had allowed the leadoff batter to reach base in the sixth, with the Yankees on the wrong side of a 2-1 game, Schlittler talked his manager into leaving him in.

Boone’s decision paid off. Schlittler quickly got out of the inning by inducing a flyout and a double play. He’d earned another inning and was on his way to putting up a goose egg in the seventh when Jazz Chisholm flubbed a tailor-made double-play ball to second. Boone went to the bullpen, and Devin WIlliams allowed both of his inherited runners to score. The Jays added insurance and padded their lead to 4-1.

4. McMahon the lone bright spot for Yankees bats

Ryan McMahon was the unlikeliest player to put the Yankees on the board, but after putting together a tough, seven-pitch at-bat against left-hander Mason Fluharty, he crushed a solo shot to the right-field short porch for his first career postseason home run. McMahon was acquired by the Yankees at the trade deadline, primarily for his defense. His homer looked like a precursor for a barrage of Yankees runs.

Instead, the Bombers fell flat in Wednesday’s elimination game after Tuesday’s emotional come-from-behind win. The offense failed to capitalize on its chances. The Yankees entered the eighth inning just 0-for-2 with runners in scoring position and, by the 27th out, they’d stranded 10 runners on base. After flaunting their power in a dominant win that showed off their lineup depth in Game 3, the Yankees looked lifeless in Game 4. They will have a long winter to think about what went wrong.

Deesha Thosar covers Major League Baseball as a reporter and columnist for FOX Sports. She previously covered the Mets as a beat reporter for the New York Daily News. The daughter of Indian immigrants, Deesha grew up on Long Island and now lives in Queens. Follow her on Twitter at @DeeshaThosar.

