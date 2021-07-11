Major League Baseball Sights & sounds of Day 1 at the MLB All-Star Game 8 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

We are officially on the ground in Denver!

Baseball is bringing fans a stacked lineup over the next few days, all building to Tuesday's MLB All-Star Game (7 p.m. ET on FOX), and it kicks off Sunday with the Futures Game and MLB Draft.

FOX Sports MLB Writers Jake Mintz, Jordan Shusterman, Ben Verlander and Pedro Moura are all on site to bring you the sights and sounds of the events as they happen.

Here are the highlights from Day 1:

The Futures Game has is the best showcase for tomorrow's MLB superstars.

10 current 2021 All-Stars got their starts in this very event.

It didn't take long for the fireworks to start in the Futures Game, with Cincinnati Reds prospect Jose Barrero hitting a home run in the bottom of the first inning to give the NL an early 1-0 lead.

The third inning would prove to be even more fruitful for the NL Futures team.

Two innings later, Colorado Rockies prospect Michael Toglia went yard as well for a two-run home run to give the NL a 3-0 lead.

All of the pop in the bats in the Futures Game belonged to the NL prospects, with a third home run for the team coming from Chicago Cubs prospect Brennan Davis to give them a6-0 lead.

