Major League Baseball
Sights & sounds of Day 1 at the MLB All-Star Game Sights & sounds of Day 1 at the MLB All-Star Game
Major League Baseball

Sights & sounds of Day 1 at the MLB All-Star Game

8 mins ago

We are officially on the ground in Denver!

Baseball is bringing fans a stacked lineup over the next few days, all building to Tuesday's MLB All-Star Game (7 p.m. ET on FOX), and it kicks off Sunday with the Futures Game and MLB Draft.

FOX Sports MLB Writers Jake Mintz, Jordan Shusterman, Ben Verlander and Pedro Moura are all on site to bring you the sights and sounds of the events as they happen.

Here are the highlights from Day 1:

The Futures Game has is the best showcase for tomorrow's MLB superstars.

10 current 2021 All-Stars got their starts in this very event.

It didn't take long for the fireworks to start in the Futures Game, with Cincinnati Reds prospect Jose Barrero hitting a home run in the bottom of the first inning to give the NL an early 1-0 lead.

The third inning would prove to be even more fruitful for the NL Futures team.

Two innings later, Colorado Rockies prospect Michael Toglia went yard as well for a two-run home run to give the NL a 3-0 lead.

All of the pop in the bats in the Futures Game belonged to the NL prospects, with a third home run for the team coming from Chicago Cubs prospect Brennan Davis to give them a6-0 lead.

For more up-to-date news on all things MLB, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Stay tuned for more updates!

Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
The Future Is Now
Major League Baseball

The Future Is Now

The Future Is Now
Sunday in Denver — even more than Monday or Tuesday — is the showcase of the future of baseball, Jordan Shusterman writes.
3 hours ago
MLB All-Star Game: What To Know
Major League Baseball

MLB All-Star Game: What To Know

MLB All-Star Game: What To Know
The 2021 MLB All-Star Game will be live from Denver on Tuesday. Here's what you need to know about the Midsummer Classic.
3 hours ago
Hometown Son
Major League Baseball

Hometown Son

Hometown Son
On the eve of the MLB Draft, Joshua Baez's story is one of hard work and relentless determination, Jake Mintz writes.
1 day ago
Win $1,000 On Yankees vs. Astros
Major League Baseball

Win $1,000 On Yankees vs. Astros

Win $1,000 On Yankees vs. Astros
The MLB Late Inning Challenge is your chance to win big on Yankees vs. Astros on Saturday — absolutely for free!
1 day ago
A Glimpse Of The Future
Major League Baseball

A Glimpse Of The Future

A Glimpse Of The Future
The Futures Game usually features at least a few soon-to-be MLB stars. Jordan Shusterman picks six to watch come Sunday.
1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes