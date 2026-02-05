Shohei Ohtani was the star of the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

As Japan's leading man, Ohtani hit .435/.606/.739 (1.345 OPS) with 10 hits, 4 doubles, 1 home run, and 8 RBIs. He also went 2–0 on the mound with a 1.86 ERA, 11 strikeouts in 9⅔ innings, and a save opposite of his former Los Angeles Angels teammate Mike Trout in the ninth inning of the championship game against the United States. Ohtani's outstanding performances earned him the tournament's MVP award.

USA vs. Japan Highlights | 2023 World Baseball Classic Championship

Will Ohtani join Japan as it attempts to repeat for the first time since it made history in 2006 and 2009, or will he stay home following his first full two-way season with the Los Angeles Dodgers? Here's everything we know:

Is Shohei Ohtani playing in the 2026 World Baseball Classic?

Yes, Shohei Ohtani was named to Japan's 30-man roster for the 2026 World Baseball Classic. This will mark Ohtani's third time representing Japan at the World Baseball Classic, also doing so in 2017 and 2023.

Is Shohei Ohtani pitching in the 2026 World Baseball Classic?

No, the 31-year-old ace will not pitch in the 2026 World Baseball Classic, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts revealed in January. Instead, Ohtani will only serve as Samurai Japan's designated hitter. The decision was made by Ohtani, according to Roberts.

Who will pitch for Japan at the 2026 World Baseball Classic?

Dodgers ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto is expected to star for Japan on the mound during the 2026 World Baseball Classic. Yamamoto pitched in two games for Japan at the 2023 World Baseball Classic, recording 12 strikeouts and allowing just two runs. Yamamoto returns to the World Baseball Classic as a bona fide superstar and a two-time World Series champion.